Mother's Day
Fashion

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

15 Cool Ways to Wear Sweaters During Your Winter Pregnancy

Staying warm and looking stylish during your winter pregnancy seems like an impossible mission. But what if I told you that you can you look your best wearing the most basic items? The sweaters are crucial must-haves for a winter pregnancy, and you can find below 15 maternity outfit ideas for sweaters that will help you style them. 

So, how to wear sweaters during your winter pregnancy? 

1. Layer

undefined

You can layer it with your favorite shirt for extra warmth, and you can also add your favorite jacket on top. That way, you can have stylish pregnancy look that requires no effort at all! 

2. Sweater Dresses

undefined

We know that pregnant mommies love wearing dresses, they're so comfy and breathable. In winter, wearing sweater dresses will be your new favorite thing. They'll also make your baby bump look so cute.

3. Belts

undefined

With jumpers, sweaters or sweater dresses a belt can help give more shape and definition to your look, especially if you want to show your bump.

4. For a night out

undefined

I love this look by Rocky Barnes so much, it's the perfect interpretation of sweater chic but for a fun night out look but it's still comfy because of the sweater.


Being a mum is a full-time job, so you might as well do it in style! Read more from our Stylish Mamas section here.


How to wear sweaters during pregnancy

Instagram: @harperandharley

Instagram: @harperandharley
How to wear sweaters during pregnancy

Instagram: @rocky_barnes

Instagram: @rocky_barnes
How to wear sweaters during pregnancy

Instagram: @rocky_barnes

Instagram: @rocky_barnes
How to wear sweaters during pregnancy

Instagram: @rocky_barnes

Instagram: @rocky_barnes
How to wear sweaters during pregnancy

Instagram: @chloedumont

Instagram: @chloedumont
How to wear sweaters during pregnancy

Instagram: @melissaa_calderon

Instagram: @melissaa_calderon
How to wear sweaters during pregnancy

Instagram: @whereyourheartisnow

Instagram: @whereyourheartisnow
How to wear sweaters during pregnancy

Instagram: @tiffanybydesign

Instagram: @tiffanybydesign
How to wear sweaters during pregnancy

Instagram: @rawan

Instagram: @rawan
How to wear sweaters during pregnancy

Instagram: @liisawood

Instagram: @liisawood
How to wear sweaters during pregnancy

Instagram: @belle_lucia

Instagram: @belle_lucia


