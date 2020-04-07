2
Fashion Header image fustany fashion celebrities and bloggers home loungewear outfits mainimage

| by Mai Atef

Comfy Loungewear Looks Inspired by Your Favorite Celebs and Bloggers

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

If you're, like me, looking for ideas on what to wear at home all day...I usually go to Instagram for some inspiration on loungewear outfit ideas. Celebrities and bloggers have been rocking their loungewear and hoodies, and we found it very inspiring so we can get out of our everyday pajamas and change into something that's still comfy but a little more chic. If you're interested in what bloggers and celebrities are wearing at home or you're looking casual clothes to wear at home, keep reading...

Check out how to style sweatpants in a more interesting way here...

Don't forget to scroll down to see more bloggers and celebrities loungewear outfits.


Celebrities in Sportswear

undefined

A lot of celebs went for activewear at home so they can resume their daily workouts. Yasmine Sabry appeared in a minimal all black Nike set. Raya Abirachid shared with her followers her workout clothes as she trained alongside her daughter. As for Dominique Hourani, she wore a gorgeous bright set for her yoga practice. 

If you're looking for home workouts, this is the right place to go. 

Celebrities in Loungewear

undefined

We loved Nawal Al Zoghbi's Moroccan inspired caftan. Some celebrities posted looks with their cute pajamas, like Nelly Makdessy and Riham Ayman. Others, however, wore sweatpants and a simple basic t-shirt for a cosy at home look. 

Fashion Bloggers in Loungewear and Hoodies

undefined

A lot of fashion bloggers also shared their at home looks. Dina Zahran and Natalie Fang wore cute  hoodie sets, while Karen Wazen wore an oversized pastel blue hoodie, which looks like the comfiest thing ever, and you can steal it from your husband or dad.


Book with us on Ask a Stylist and you’ll never wonder what to wear again. You’ll be a pro at styling yourself perfectly.


Celebrities and Bloggers Home Loungewear Outfits

Instagram: @nawalelzoghbi

Celebrities and Bloggers Home Loungewear Outfits

Instagram: @nawalelzoghbi

Celebrities and Bloggers Home Loungewear Outfits

Instagram: @nellymakdessy

Celebrities and Bloggers Home Loungewear Outfits

Instagram: @dominiquehourani

Celebrities and Bloggers Home Loungewear Outfits

Instagram: @karenwazen

Celebrities and Bloggers Home Loungewear Outfits

Instagram: @jessicakahawaty

Celebrities and Bloggers Home Loungewear Outfits

Instagram: @rayaofficial

Celebrities and Bloggers Home Loungewear Outfits

Instagram: @nouraridaofficial

Celebrities and Bloggers Home Loungewear Outfits

Instagram: @rayaofficial

Celebrities and Bloggers Home Loungewear Outfits

Instagran: @rehamaymanofficial

Celebrities and Bloggers Home Loungewear Outfits

Instagram: @withloveleena

Celebrities and Bloggers Home Loungewear Outfits

Instagram: @olaalfares

Celebrities and Bloggers Home Loungewear Outfits

Instagram: @nouraridaofficial

Celebrities and Bloggers Home Loungewear Outfits

Instagram: @nathaliefanj

Celebrities and Bloggers Home Loungewear Outfits

Instagram: @dinazahran

Celebrities and Bloggers Home Loungewear Outfits

Instagram: @dinazahran

Celebrities and Bloggers Home Loungewear Outfits

Instagram: @monikh

Celebrities and Bloggers Home Loungewear Outfits

Instagram: @monikh

Tags: Loungewear  At home  Pajamas  Daily outfit ideas  Lazy day outfits  Outfit ideas  Activewear  Hoodie  Sweaters  Fashion bloggers  Blogger  Hijab bloggers  Fashion  Casual wear  Celebrities  Celebrity fashion  Celebrity style 




