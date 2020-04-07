Comfy Loungewear Looks Inspired by Your Favorite Celebs and Bloggers

If you're, like me, looking for ideas on what to wear at home all day...I usually go to Instagram for some inspiration on loungewear outfit ideas. Celebrities and bloggers have been rocking their loungewear and hoodies, and we found it very inspiring so we can get out of our everyday pajamas and change into something that's still comfy but a little more chic. If you're interested in what bloggers and celebrities are wearing at home or you're looking casual clothes to wear at home, keep reading...

Don't forget to scroll down to see more bloggers and celebrities loungewear outfits.





Celebrities in Sportswear





A lot of celebs went for activewear at home so they can resume their daily workouts. Yasmine Sabry appeared in a minimal all black Nike set. Raya Abirachid shared with her followers her workout clothes as she trained alongside her daughter. As for Dominique Hourani, she wore a gorgeous bright set for her yoga practice.

Celebrities in Loungewear





We loved Nawal Al Zoghbi's Moroccan inspired caftan. Some celebrities posted looks with their cute pajamas, like Nelly Makdessy and Riham Ayman. Others, however, wore sweatpants and a simple basic t-shirt for a cosy at home look.

Fashion Bloggers in Loungewear and Hoodies





A lot of fashion bloggers also shared their at home looks. Dina Zahran and Natalie Fang wore cute hoodie sets, while Karen Wazen wore an oversized pastel blue hoodie, which looks like the comfiest thing ever, and you can steal it from your husband or dad.

