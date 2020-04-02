How to Clean up Your Eyebrows at Home When You Can't Go to the Salon

A lot of us, right now, are struggling with grooming our eyebrows, because our visits to the beauty salon are on pause. After a while of being stuck at home because of the quarantine, I took a look in the mirror and found my brows to be messy and irregular. So, I decided to handle things on my own and look for how to clean up eyebrows at home without going to the beauty salon.

If you want to take your beauty pampering routine to the next level, try doing a Moroccan bath at home!

I did a lot of research before I found a video on Instagram by Logina Salah that was a winner for me. The makeup artist demonstrates an easy step by step tutorial showing how to clean up your eyebrows at home easily. I couldn't just keep this to myself so here's what I learnt...

If you need a facial threading alternative, this product might just be a game changer for you.

How to clean up eyebrows at home:





You will need:

- Facial touch-up razor (available in pharmacies)

- Tweezers

- Slanted eyebrow pencil

- Eyebrow brush or spoolie

- A pair of scissors

Steps:

1. Brush your eyebrows upwards really well, until you start seeing your longer hairs.

2. If you don't want your hairs to be too long and you don't like the bushy and messy look, use the scissors to trim the longer hairs you want to shorten, but do it very carefully.

Note: Avoid trimming your eyebrow at the tail, just the center and front.

3. Use an eyebrow pencil to fill in any sparse areas. This is so you can determine your eyebrow shape and know the spots that shouldn't approach when plucking your eyebrows.

4. Now brush the eyebrows again, but naturally this time.

5. Use the tweezers to remove any stray hairs that are far away from your brows and the area you defined.

6. Pull the skin, above your brow, upwards using your fingers. Very gently and carefully, trace the razor downwards to clean up any extra hairs or peach fuzz around your brows.

Be careful: Make sure you sterilize all these beauty tools before and after using them.

Watch this eyebrow clean up tutorial:

Main Image Credits: Instagram @jessicakahawaty