2
Easy Cooking
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي

    Fustany on Instagram Fustany on Facebook
    Follow us on @Fustany, we're fun!
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Beauty Header image fustany beauty skincare how to clean up your eyebrows at home mainimage

| by Jasmine Kamal

How to Clean up Your Eyebrows at Home When You Can't Go to the Salon

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

A lot of us, right now, are struggling with grooming our eyebrows, because our visits to the beauty salon are on pause. After a while of being stuck at home because of the quarantine, I took a look in the mirror and found my brows to be messy and irregular. So, I decided to handle things on my own and look for how to clean up eyebrows at home without going to the beauty salon.

If you want to take your beauty pampering routine to the next level, try doing a Moroccan bath at home!

I did a lot of research before I found a video on Instagram by Logina Salah that was a winner for me. The makeup artist demonstrates an easy step by step tutorial showing how to clean up your eyebrows at home easily. I couldn't just keep this to myself so here's what I learnt...

If you need a facial threading alternative, this product might just be a game changer for you.

How to clean up eyebrows at home:


You will need:

- Facial touch-up razor (available in pharmacies)

- Tweezers

- Slanted eyebrow pencil

- Eyebrow brush or spoolie

- A pair of scissors

Steps:

1. Brush your eyebrows upwards  really well, until you start seeing your longer hairs.

2. If you don't want your hairs to be too long and you don't like the bushy and messy look, use the scissors to trim the longer hairs you want to shorten, but do it very carefully. 

Note: Avoid trimming your eyebrow at the tail, just the center and front.

3. Use an eyebrow pencil to fill in any sparse areas. This is so you can determine your eyebrow shape and know the spots that shouldn't approach when plucking your eyebrows.

4. Now brush the eyebrows again, but naturally this time.

5. Use the tweezers to remove any stray hairs that are far away from your brows and the area you defined.

6. Pull the skin, above your brow, upwards using your fingers. Very gently and carefully, trace the razor downwards to clean up any extra hairs or peach fuzz around your brows. 

Be careful: Make sure you sterilize all these beauty tools before and after using them. 

Watch this eyebrow clean up tutorial:

Main Image Credits: Instagram @jessicakahawaty


Got any makeup or skincare questions? ASK FUSTANY can help with that! Post your question, and we'll answer you!




You might also like




Tags: Eyebrows  Eyebrows threading  Thick eyebrows  Tutorial  Beauty  Beauty products  Beauty tips  Beauty tools  Diy beauty  How to  At home  Skincare  Hair removal  Razor 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑