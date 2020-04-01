Just because you don't head to the spa a lot doesn't mean you can't pamper yourself and prepare a Moroccan bath at home. This period of isolation is a great time to practice self-care and a Moroccan bath is a great way to relax the muscles, exfoliate and cleanse your skin thoroughly. It is a simple procedure, that involves turning your bathroom into a steam room temporarily, so here is how to prepare a Moroccan bath at home yourself.

How to do a DIY Moroccan bath at home:

You will need:

- Moroccan black soap

- An exfoliating glove (Moroccan loofah)

- Moroccan mud

- Yogurt

- White Honey

Steps:

1. The Moroccan mud usually comes hard as rock, so you can start by breaking the rock into small tiny pieces.

2. Apply some water to the small rock pieces, and mix it around until you form clay.

3. Once the brown rocks have turned to clay, add a Tbsp of yogurt and a Tbsp of honey to the clay and mix it thoroughly. The yogurt will give your skin an added softness and glow.

4. Now prepare by drawing a warm bath, so your bathroom can be filled with steam, which will help unclog your pores and absorb the soap as much as possible, resulting in the ultimate exfoliation for your skin.

5. Take your time when doing the Moroccan bath. Sit in the steam or water for about 15-20 minutes and just relax. Let the steam work its magic.

6. Sit in the bath or apply warm water to your body until it gets moist.

7. Now that the steam has softened up your skin and unclogged your pores, you can start to massage the soap on to your body. Rub it all over your body in circular motions from your feet to your shoulders.

8. Once you have applied the soap to your body, it is time to exfoliate. Use the glove, and exfoliate your skin by rubbing the glove up and down your body. This will remove all the dead skin, and you will begin to see grey bits of skin appear.

9. After you finished exfoliating your entire body, it is time to take a warm bath. Rinse away the soap thoroughly, and feel how soft your skin is.

10. Now apply the clay you've prepared to your body and leave it on for 10 minutes, then rinse off with warm water.

11. Give your body another rise with cold water to close the pores.

12. After you're done rinsing off , dry yourself with a towel, just by tapping it gently; do not rub.

13. Apply a little rose water to your body, it reduces inflammation and is very refreshing.

Note: After you're done, it is better to apply a moisturizer or body oil to keep your skin smooth.

The Benefits of Moroccan Bath:

We also thought we'd share with you some of the benefits of a Moroccan bath that would motivate you to try one yourself at home..

1. Cleansing the body and removing accumulated dirt and toxins on the skin.

2. Removing dead skin cells and smoothing the skin.

3. Relaxing the muscles and removing tension.

4. Stimulating blood circulation.

5. Refreshes the skin.

How often should you have a Moroccan bath?

One of the most frequently asked questions is how often should you have a Moroccan bath. You shouldn't do it more than once a week because it's considered a bit harsh and so you don't aggravate or harm the skin.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @effortlyss