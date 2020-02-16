What Happened on Fustany's Instagram This Week?

Do you follow Fustany's Instagram account? Well, whatever the answer is, we wanted to share with you snippets of the best, most helpful and interesting Instagram posts that were posted during this past week.

We started the week of course with the 2020 Oscars and everything that went down from the winners, best moments and Youssra on the red carpet! Then we got some to see who's playing Princess Diana in The Crown and we had to end the week with Amr Diab and Dina El Sherbiny's cute celebration.

So here's a sneak peek into everything that happened last week...

1. Youssra at the Oscars 2020!





We were beyond excited to see our very own icon Youssra on the red carpet in a stunning ancient Egyptian inspired gown fresh from Zuhair Murad's latest Haute Couture runway.

2. Brad Pitt making everyone swoon





I think our caption was on point when we said, "When you remember how cute you look today..." Also, we cannot forget that Brad Pitt won this year's Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

3. Best Oscars 2020 moments

We wanted to roundup and pick our favorite moments from the Oscars in a short video that you cannot miss.

4. Renée Zellweger wins an Oscar

Renée won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Judy Garland whom she dedicated her award to.

5. Zuhair Murad dominates the Oscars red carpet

More than 8 celebs wore Zuhair Murad dresses at the Oscars and Vanity Fair party. Our favorites were Candice Swanepoel's and Kerry Washington's.

6. Princess Diana on The Crown

We got a sneak peak from The Crown season 4, where actress Emma Corrin will be playing the late Princess Diana. We loved the recreation of her looks from 1989.

7. Brandon Maxwell stuns us at New York Fashion Week

kicked off with some incredible looks from the young designer Brandon Maxwell. They're the perfect inspiration for evening wear with an elegant modern twist.

8. Dina El Sherbiny and Amr Diab's date night





Dina El Sherbiny and Amr Diab made things official on Instagram with a post celebrating his latest album and Valentine's Day.

9. Arab celebs at the Louvre Abu Dhabi for Bulgari





We've grown to love Bulgari's events for celebrities show up in the most divine dresses showing off stunning Bulgari jewelry.