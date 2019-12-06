Friday Fashion Fits: 6 Ways to Wear and Style a Turtleneck

We're continuing out Friday Fashion Fits series every week and this week we're excited to show you how to wear a turtleneck in different ways. Turtlenecks are a classic winter clothing item, which come as sweaters, jumpers and dresses. They're so chic and they add a sophisticated flair to any outfit.



How to style turtlenecks with pants









How to wear a turtleneck with skirts

If you are a lazy person like me and you want to look great without spending a lot of time putting your outfit together, pair your jeans, culottes and wide legged pants with a turtleneck. If it's cold, add a coat or wool blazer and you're good to go.For oversized turtleneck sweaters, you can wear them with skinny jeans or culottes for a more modern look. For a more daring look, wear them with leather pants or a leather jacket.





If you're more of a skirts girl, you should definitely start wearing them with skirt. They're a match made in heaven and a perfect outfit with knee-high boots. Turtlenecks also suit any type of skirt, mini, midi, straight or A-line. You can also style them with ankle boots or just heels.





Turtleneck office outfit ideas





A lot of girls want to wear turtlenecks but are unsure about how to wear them to work for more formal looks. They actually look great under a suit. You can wear them as a monochromatic look with a colorful suit, which is a huge trend this year or you can wear it with a pencil skirt and blazer to work.





How to wear a turtleneck for an afternoon look





For an afternoon look, you can wear a sweater dress with a turtleneck and boots. You can also wear a turtleneck sweater with a vest or coat and wide-legged pants. You can also go for a more glamorous look and pair them with a statement skirt and stilettos.





How to wear a turtleneck for an evening look





Turtleneck dresses and so chic for winter. You can go for a short dress, they're very sexy and can be worn with tights or over-the-knee boots. You can also wear a v-neck dress and wear a turtleneck underneath it.





How to wear necklaces with turtlenecks

You don't have to give up wearing necklaces with sweaters. If your necklace is big you can wear it normally over your turtleneck sweater. If you're wearing a thin dainty necklace you can put it inside the neckline and let a part of it hang outside. Coin necklaces look really cool with turtleneck sweaters. You can also wear hoop earrings, they look soo chic with turtlenecks.



