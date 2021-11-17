5 Jackets You Need in Your Wardrobe to Stay Warm and Stylish This Winter

Winter is all about layering, and by that I mean jackets. One thing I enjoy about winter is wearing jackets. I'm a summer person, so I always try to find ways to enjoy the cold weather. Jackets are simple to style because they go with everything. A leather jacket, for example, will give you an edgy look that screams "Where is my motorcycle?" So, here are the 5 jackets you need in your wardrobe this winter to stay warm and stylish.

1. Puffer Jacket

Okay, so we all had puffer jackets when we were younger and hated them; however, the puffer jacket is a trend that is here to stay. You can consider it a staple at this point, so if you haven't already, add it to your closet. With bright colors and bolder shapes that add just the right amount of drama, it earned its place in our closet this season.

How to style it?









You can wear an outfit with two colors, for example, a monochrome outfit then pair it with a puffer jacket and shoes of the same color.

Perhaps you could add a belt to it to add some drama to your group. Wear your puffer jacket with a skirt and boots to achieve a more feminine look.

2. Shearling Jacket

Hear me out: shearling jackets are a huge trend. I'm betting on this being one of the most important jacket trends of the year. If Hailey Bieber was seen wearing it, you can bet it's a trend because this girl's fashion sense is always on point.

How to style it?









For a more casual look, pair your shearling jacket with jeans and boots. If you want to wear a matching set but don't know what to layer it with, a shearling jacket will complete your look. Another look that will go well with wide-leg jeans is a cropped shearling jacket.

3. Shackets

Adding a shirt and a jacket equals a shacket. It's the perfect layering piece to throw on top of almost anything. You can double layer, wearing a shacket and then a coat over it, and you'll be perfectly prepared for winter.

How to style it?









You can wear your shacket with a mini skirt and boots; I absolutely love this look. Pair it with your favorite jeans if you're more of a jeans gal. Pair your plaid shacket with sweatpants for a relaxed look that is both comfortable and stylish.

4. Oversized Leather Jacket

Leather jackets went out of style for a bit, but they made a comeback this season, but with a twist. . This season the trend is to wear an oversized leather jacket. You could either steal your partner's leather jacket or add a biker jacket to your shopping list.

How to style it?









You can wear your oversized leather jacket in a monochromatic outfit like Hailey Bieber, but add print to your outfit by wearing striped pants. Another nice way to wear it is with a knitted dress and boots. Pair it with a hoodie for a more casual look.

5. Varsity jacket

Varsity jackets are making a big comeback, and I'm glad because they're very fashionable to wear. They are light, but they will keep you warm on cold winter days.

How to style it?









You can wear your varsity jacket to the office with a shirt and pants for a classic look. You can also go for a more casual look to university by wearing your varsity jacket with a hoodie and jeans because it’s a comfortable look. Style it with a skirt if you want something flowy.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @lissyroddyy