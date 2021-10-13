Clogs are making a comeback from the 70's because they are a huge trend for fall and winter 2022. They are a massive nostalgic item, but I gave them a chance because they are very comfortable. There are two questions you need to ask yourself here: first, how can you style your clogs other than with flared jeans, and second, do you wear clogs with or without socks? Well, I can answer one question, which is how to style it, but the other is debatable, so I'll leave that up to you to decide. So, let's see how to wear clogs in style this winter.

1. Suit and clogs, a strange mix you never thought of ?









Image Credits: Charme and More, Pure Wow

You're thinking about a suit and a clog now, aren't you? How can I look fashionable in that? If you think about it, we used to wear our suits with high heels, but then there was a fashion revolution that made it acceptable to wear them with sneakers, and now we always wear them with sneakers instead of high heels. Clogs are the new thing and go perfectly with a suit, so it's time for another fashion revolution. You can choose clogs in the same color as your suit, which is a personal favorite of mine. Alternatively, a beige suit with black clogs looks great together, but a stylist's tip is to match your clogs with your suit pants for a more chic look.

2. How about some cow print clogs to spice up your look?









Image Credits: Steal The Look, Pop Sugar, Steal The Look

Cow print is probably something you've never considered, but in the world of clogs, it's quite common to come across cow print ones. The question is, how should they be styled? You can wear a monochromatic outfit to draw attention to your cow print clogs. Another interesting way to wear it is with plaid pants, but this look is for those who aren't afraid to mix different prints together. If you're in a hurry and want to throw something on but still look fashionable, go for jeans and a brown sweater, or choose the color of the sweater based on the color of the cow print you have.

3. Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz, but the clog version









Image Credits: Elle, Pure Wow

Seeing red clogs immediately reminds me of Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz and her red heels, which she had to click together, if she wanted to return home. Red is a very vibrant color that can be worn in a subtle way with black trousers and a shirt. Or you can go for a a more daring way to match the vibrant red clogs, with a skirt and a shirt but don't forget your belt to accentuate your waist and to finish the look add a bag with an animal print. If you're looking for a casual chic outfit, both looks are great.

4. Clogs with fur to keep your feet warm









Image Credits: Foot Wear News, Pure Wow, Collage Vintage

In the winter, most of us have frozen feet and all we want to do is stick them in front of the heater, but going for clogs with fur is such a smart choice and a warm chic look. You can pair it with a skirt and go for a fur jacket too, to have a fur theme going on. For a more simple look, go for jeans and a long cardigan to wrap yourself in and keep you warm. A fur clog is a statement piece and very convenient if you get cold from your feet easily, but please ensure that the fur is fake, remember faux fur is still fashionable.

5. A two-color or monochromatic outfit









Image Credits: Steal The Look, Pinterest, Pinterest

Another stylish way to wear your clogs in the winter is to wear a two-color outfit, such as a black and white outfit with white or black clogs. Alternatively, you can go for a monochromatic look, such as all white. Either of these two options is a great way to style your clogs in the winter, and choosing a subtle color to match your clog color will definitely make you look fashionable.

6. Back to basics, clogs and jeans









Image Credits: Grazia, Pinterest, Steal The Look

If you're still unsure how to style your clogs, go back to basics and pair them with jeans, just like in the 70s. You can go for culottes jeans, which are very trendy right now, and a shirt, or another type of jeans is the wide leg with sweater. When you pair wide-leg jeans with clogs, only the front part of your clogs will show because the wide-leg jeans are so long. Alternatively, you can go for a full denim look, which will undoubtedly look fashionable because denim on denim will never go out of style.