Let's face it, winter outfits are all about a stylish coat paired with comfortable yet chic boots, which is why it's important to know the season's trending boots to give your outfit full glam. So some trends are giving you a major throwback, while others are all about a futuristic look, but let's take a look at the 6 must-have boot trends for this season.

1. Combat boots









Image Credits: Farfetch

Combat boots are a huge deal this season, and if you want something that says "I'm a rockstar, please let me pass," combat boots are the answer. It instantly gives your outfit a very edgy look.

How to style it:





Image Credits: Cuty Paste, Lucys Whims, Fahion Hola

If you want to wear your combat boots in a different way this season, instead of wearing them with jeans, try a dress with a leather jacket for a biker look, or a skirt and top with a leather jacket for an edgy look. and just like that, you have a fashionable outfit to wear with your combat boots this winter.

2. Chunky boots









Image Credits: Mytheresa

Chunky boots are taking the trend by storm this season, and bonus points if the soles are colourful. Just because summer is over doesn't mean our outfit has to be dull and gloomy. In fact, coloured boots are the ultimate fashion statement, for a season full of pop.

How to style it:





Image Credits: Bulevarst, Who What Wear, Fashionisers,

Wearing pants and tucking them into chunky boots is a timeless look. If you don't want to tuck your pants inside the boots, roll up the bottom of your pants and show a little bit of your boots; this look is very stylish and when paired with a blazer, it gives you a very glamorous winter look. When it comes to the rubber chunky boots, the best way to wear them is with a dress or skirt that shows off the full length of the boots.

3. Knee-high boots









Image Credits: Mytheresa

The knee-high leather or suede slouch boot is back, but they never went away because of how comfortable they are. It's a symbol of versatility for a reason.

How to style it:





Image Credits: The Cool Hour, LTK

Okay, hear me out, knee-high boots look best with skirts or dresses. Yes, you can style it with pants, but for a more stylish look, pair it with a mini skirt or a midi skirt and you'll look instantly chic.

4. Colorful boots









Image Credits: Instagram @leoniehanne



Remember that we can still wear bright colours in the winter, which is exactly what this trend is about. Colorful boots are very popular this season, and if you are a colour freak who has to wear many colours in one outfit, you will love this trend.

How to style it:





Image Credits: Instagram @leoniehanne, Vogue, Elle

Because they are colorful boots, the sky is the limit when it comes to styling them; you can go for a beige outfit with a pop of green, or you can go for colours that complement each other, such as blue and red. With coloured boots, you can wear almost anything and nothing will look out of place. They are the ideal go-to boots for when you don't know what to wear.

5. Metallic boots









Image Credits: Asos

Shiny silver or gold boots are very fashionable this year, giving our outfit a futuristic vibe.

How to style it:





Image Credits: The Fashion Spot, Who Is Mocca, Want Get Repeat

Treat your metallic boots as if they were black boots because they will go with everything. You can go for a monochromatic look and add a pop of colour with gold or silver boots. or a simple outfit like jeans and a coat and it will still look very stylish.

6. Kitten heels boots









Image Credits: Chiko Shoes

Kitten heels are back from the dead and made a few appearances in the summer from mules to sandals, and because it's winter they're here to stay. They're ultra chic and when it comes to variety you won't be able to choose which one to go for.

How to style it:





Image credits: Pinterest, Vogue, The Zoe Report

If you're wondering what kitten heels are, they're a type of shoe with a thin, one to two-inch heel. Now let's talk about how to style it. You can wear boots that are the same colour as your pants to lengthen your look, or you can wear something with a skirt. The real question is whether it is comfortable to wear it all winter due to its thin heel, which is debatable.