Friday Fashion Fits: How to Wear a Sweater as a Scarf

Wearing a sweater a scarf...A very popular trend right now. Sweaters are already an indispensable winter clothing item, so why not also wear it as a scarf. We were really inspired by some street style looks and blogger outfits. So, here's how to wear a sweater as a scarf.

Friday Fashion Fits: How to Wear a Pleated Skirt with Anything

Wait for our new Friday Fashion Fits article next Friday and don’t forget to vote on our Instagram or Facebook for which pieces you want us to talk about next.

Scroll down to see more outfit ideas for how to wear a sweater as a scarf...

Wearing a sweater as a scarf over coats and jackets

If you're wearing a coat or jacket, you can wrap the sweater around your neck as you would do with a big scarf or you can tie it loosely and let it drape back. You could also match the sweater to the color of you coat or tones in your outfit or you could create a contrast and let it bring in a pop of color.

Friday Fashion Fits: How to Style Sand Beige and the Colors to Wear With It

Throwing a sweater over the shoulders

Another way to wear a sweater as a scarf is to leave it untied. Just let it lie and drape over you shoulders or tuck one of the sleeves to the other side like the outfit in the middle. Also this looks really chic with wool and cashmere sweaters.

5 Timeless Must Have Denim Jeans to Have in Your Wardrobe

How to wear a sweater as a scarf with hijab

For hijabs, if you wear a loose hijab wrap that's draped in front, we recommend you leave the sweater open, hanging over the shoulders and not tied so it doesn't get too busy or bulky in the front.

7 Ways to Stack Up Your Rings

Tying or draping a sweater in front as a scarf

This is another style that many fashion bloggers do, where they tie the sweater around the neck just like the scarf, like we talked about before, but then make the sweater drape down in front. You can control the length, like making it shorter as you can see in the middle outfit. Or even play around with asymmetry and have it hang diagonally.