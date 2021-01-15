2
Friday Fashion Fits: How to Wear a Sweater as a Scarf

| by Jasmine Kamal

Friday Fashion Fits: How to Wear a Sweater as a Scarf

Wearing a sweater a scarf...A very popular trend right now. Sweaters are already an indispensable winter clothing item, so why not also wear it as a scarf. We were really inspired by some street style looks and blogger outfits. So, here's how to wear a sweater as a scarf.

Wait for our new Friday Fashion Fits article next Friday and don’t forget to vote on our Instagram or Facebook for which pieces you want us to talk about next.

Scroll down to see more outfit ideas for how to wear a sweater as a scarf...

Wearing a sweater as a scarf over coats and jackets

How to Wear a Sweater as a Scarf

If you're wearing a coat or jacket, you can wrap the sweater around your neck as you would do with a big scarf or you can tie it loosely and let it drape back. You could also match the sweater to the color of you coat or tones in your outfit or you could create a contrast and let it bring in a pop of color.

Throwing a sweater over the shoulders

How to Wear a Sweater as a Scarf

Another way to wear a sweater as a scarf is to leave it untied. Just let it lie and drape over you shoulders or tuck one of the sleeves to the other side like the outfit in the middle. Also this looks really chic with wool and cashmere sweaters.

How to wear a sweater as a scarf with hijab

How to Wear a Sweater as a Scarf

For hijabs, if you wear a loose hijab wrap that's draped in front, we recommend you leave the sweater open, hanging over the shoulders and not tied so it doesn't get too busy or bulky in the front.

Tying or draping a sweater in front as a scarf 

How to Wear a Sweater as a Scarf

This is another style that many fashion bloggers do, where they tie the sweater around the neck just like the scarf, like we talked about before, but then make the sweater drape down in front. You can control the length, like making it shorter as you can see in the middle outfit. Or even play around with asymmetry and have it hang diagonally.


Book with us on Ask a Stylist and you'll never wonder what to wear again. You'll be a pro at styling yourself perfectly.


how to wear a sweater as a scarf

Whowhatwear.co.uk

Whowhatwear.co.uk
how to wear a sweater as a scarf

Manrepeller.com

Manrepeller.com
how to wear a sweater as a scarf

Glamour.com

Glamour.com
how to wear a sweater as a scarf

Styledumonde.com

Styledumonde.com
how to wear a sweater as a scarf

Whowhatwear.com

Whowhatwear.com
how to wear a sweater as a scarf

Whowhatwear.co.uk

Whowhatwear.co.uk
how to wear a sweater as a scarf

Instagram: @nabilahkariem

Instagram: @nabilahkariem
how to wear a sweater as a scarf

Instagram: @kd_sisters_style

Instagram: @kd_sisters_style
how to wear a sweater as a scarf

Instagram: @wissxo

Instagram: @wissxo
how to wear a sweater as a scarf

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
how to wear a sweater as a scarf

Popsugar.com

Popsugar.com
how to wear a sweater as a scarf

Gettyimages.com

Gettyimages.com


