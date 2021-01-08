Friday Fashion Fits: How to Style Camel Boots for Chic Winter Outfit Ideas

Camel boots have almost become a classic winter piece that many of us cannot go without. Their style and trend does change throughout the years and more recently it has been a deeper tone of camel, knee high or just below the knee and wide or a bit slouchy. So this Friday, we're showing you ideas on how to wear camel boots and some really chic camel boots outfit ideas from the streets of previous fashion weeks.

A Guide for New York Street Fashion and Style: How to Get the Look

Wait for our new Friday Fashion Fits article next Friday and don’t forget to vote on our Instagram or Facebook for which pieces you want us to talk about next.

Scroll down to see 20 camel boots outfit ideas...

Monochrome camel boots outfit

Friday Fashion Fits: How to Style Winter Overshirts or 'Shirt Jackets'

A monochrome style outfit is a great way to go with camel boots. Over the past couple of years, street style stars and runways have proven how good an all brown outfit looks. You can mix different shades of nudes and browns as you like, but it's a safe and chic way to wear them.

Camel boots with army green

How to Wear Pantone 2021 Colors of the Year Together: Ultimate Gray/Illuminating

This is such a beautiful color combination. The two almost bring out the best in each other and they beauty of winter shades. The camel really pops against the green, and you don't have to worry about anymore color combinations for the rest of the outfit, you can wear them with black, white or even more brown.

Camel boots with denim

Camel also really suits denim, which is a great thing for your everyday casual outfits. They look great with lighter shades of denim and nude. this would suit so many different styles, whether you like to tuck you jeans in or wear them over the boot.

Friday Fashion Fits: 7 Ways to Wear and Style a Turtleneck

High camel boots with blazers

Another really chic way to wear camel boots, especially high boots, is with an oversized blazer or blazer dress. This could work for black, navy, grey and camel blazers. If that's too cold for you, you can always wear it with tights or skinnies.