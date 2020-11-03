6 Boots Trends for Fall Winter 2021 to Try Out This Season!

I mean who doesn't love the anticipation and waiting around for the fall and winter, so they can get their boots out? The winter shoe tends for 2021 are making us ache for the chilly weather even more. This year's boots trends for 2021 are really exciting and fun. There's a lot of common ones with last year's trends, along with some more bold takes on the classics and an addition of chunkier heels and bright colors.

The Jewelry Trends You Can Start Wearing for Fall/Winter 2021

The best winter boot trends 2021:

Boots with chunky heels

Wider chunkier heels are taking over this year. Not only do they look great, but they're also a lot more comfortable that thinner heels and are easier to talk around in for most of the day.

Friday Fashion Fits: 26 Backpack Outfit Ideas and How to Style Them

Colorful boots trend

I fell in love with this trend because I love colors, and with boots, they're just stunning. They give such a great look of liveliness and glamor. So, try to come out of your comfort zone this winter and try bright colors like yellows, purples and oranges. You could end up loving it!

19 Outfit Ideas Showing You How to Wear a Sweater With a Shirt

Animal print boots trend

Who doesn't love a good animal print and now they're on boots and they've never looked better. I think this year, it's not about a specific print, don't limit yourself and pick the one you think will go with most of your wardrobe and style.

Cowboy Boots Trend

I think this is one of the most under-appreciated fashion pieces of the century and maybe because it's such a hit or miss. It's a bit hard to find the perfect cowboy boots but from what we've seen from street style trends, they're looking really chic and edgy. Check them out in stores.

31 Outfit Ideas to Help You Decide What to Wear on a First Date

Slouch boots trend

I think this was the most common winter boot trend that we saw this season. These boots are cool because they look slouchy and effortless but highlight the beauty of the color and material of the boot, wether leather or suede.

Leather sock boots trend

Leather boots, but really really really tight so that it almost feels like socks. Sound painful? Maybe it is, but come on, how sexy do these look? Sock boots are not a new trend, but leather sock boots, in our humble opinion, are 10x better and we think will last longer as a boot trend.