31 Outfit Ideas to Help You Decide What to Wear on a First Date

In my humble opinion, date night outfits should be effortless and easy going, or at least this is what I would go for. At the end of the day it's all about balance. What to wear on a first date? I think something minimal and casual mixed with something a little sexy and dressy. However, at the end of the day it's important to pick something that expresses who you are and your persoonality. Pick something you feel confident and comfortable in.

Scroll down to the gallery to see 31 first date outfit ideas for a lot of different tastes and styles...

Jeans and heels date outfit

Jeans and heels has always been a fool proof outfit that is there for the days we want to wear something that looks like "Oh this? I just threw this on!" Which I think is really charming and sexy. Put on the jeans that make you feel your best and add on heeled sandals or simple stilettos.

Tone down a first date outfit with a t-shirt

If you wanna wear a cute skirt that you got or statement pants, but you want to tone down the look so it doesn't look too dressy, there's nothing more powerful that a basic or graphic tee to do that for you. It will also help you wear heels, if you like, while still having the overall look, look effortless and easy.

Satin skirt for a first date

Satin skirts are really beautiful and a very subtle sexy and chic addition to an outfit. I think they're Actually perfect for date night, paired with a simple top with sandals or a leather jacket with sneakers.

Just throw on sneakers

Speaking of sneakers, they have now become for so many girls the 'make it look casual' ticket. I think nowadays, you can almost wear sneakers with anything. And here they can give you the comfort to dress up a little bit and then keep it casual and simple with a pair of white sneakers.

A touch of something sexy

I love when there's a subtle addition of something flirty and sexy to a date night outfit. It could be simple black v-neck top or a beautiful satin lacey cami top. You can keep the rest simple and comfy with jeans and your favorite jacket.