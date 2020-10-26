How to Wear and Style a Sweater Vest for Fall/Winter 2020/2021

Sweater vests are a very popular piece for fall 2020/winter 2021 trends. We're starting to see it in most stores and fashion bloggers have been wearing them a lot. It might seem restrictive it terms of styling, but there are actually a couple of ways you can learn how to a sweater vest outfit in 2020/2021. Keep reading to find out and check out these sweater vest outfits...

How to Recreate the Outfits From Netflix's Rebecca and Shop the Look

Scroll down to the gallery to see more sweater vest outfits for 2020...

How to wear a sweater vest outfit:

Sweater vests with dresses

Do you have a dress that you love and would like to keep wearing in winter? Well, what do you think of wearing it with a cute sweater vest to keep you warm. Choose a short wool vest which will give you warmth and elegance in one look without any effort needed.

Friday Fashion Fits: 22 Velvet Evening Dress Ideas to Inspire You

Sweater vest 80's outfit

If you like 80s fashion, a sweater vest with geometric patterns is the way to go. Wear it with puffy sleeved shirt and jeans to modernize it.

8 Coat Trends for Fall/Winter to Know About Before Hitting the Stores

Sweater vest smart casual look

If you want to have a chic but practical look, you can wear a sweater vest in a darker color, like black, navy or brown. Wear it with dark work pants and a classic shirt with your choice of a handy work bag.

Sweater vest monochrome outfit

As you know, monochrome is really popular and really chic, while being easy and effortless. Combine shades of beige and nudes with neutrals like white and you can get this very minimal chic look.

Friday Fashion Fits: How to Wear and Style Light Knitwear With Hijab

How to wear a sweater vest casually

If you are looking for a chic casual look, we recommend you coordinate sweater vests with skirts or jeans. Pick a bright color such as blue, red, or purple, and wear it with the skirt in a color that goes with it or with your shirt underneath. You can either wear a short one or fold it into your skirt or pants. Finish off your look with sneakers.

Sweater vests with an oversized shirt

You can also wear a sweater vest with an oversized shirt and tall boots for a very sexy modern look. Just make sure to add some nice accessories and jewelry to your outfit to balance it out well.

15 Fall Outfits Ideas You Can Easily Copy

Floral sweater vest feminine outfit

If you are looking for a soft feminine look, there is nothing better than a wool floral sweater vest. Going for pastel colors will also be really cute and suit the daytime.