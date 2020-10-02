Friday Fashion Fits: How to Wear and Style Light Knitwear With Hijab

Can you imagine fall and winter without knitwear? Whether they're really trending, like right now, or not, they're such an important and easy piece to have in your wardrobe. Light knitwear are also a great piece for hijabis, which is probably why most of you picked it for us to talk about today.

How to wear and style knitwear with hijab:

Light knitwear with pants



Most of us tend to choose a simple, light knitted sweater with pants, as it makes it easier to move. throughout the day and is a more comfortable outfit. If you like a bright look in the fall and winter, knitwear sweaters are a great way to help you add color in your outfit. You can also wear neutral and monochrome looks if that's more comfortable for you. We love sneakers and sports shoes with these looks.

Light knitwear sweater with skirts

Surely you're thinking now which skirts would suit a light knitted sweater? I would love to tell you that any skirt in your wardrobe would probably work with a light knitwear sweater. They're a great way to tone down a skirt outfit, but you also wear this for an evening look by choosing a sequin skirt and chic sweater with heels. If you want to wear midi skirt, you can go for high boots for a chic fall or winter look.

Knitwear vests for fall

If the weather is still not cold enough for a full on sweater, you can try vests and wear a white shirt underneath for a really cool modern look. You can dress it down with jeans or dress it up with chic pants or culottes and heels.

Pieces that you can match with a lightweight knitted pullover

When it starts getting colder you can start layering and adding pieces over your knitwear, like a trench coat, bomber jacker or long vest. All of these pieces can give you the elegant look in a simple way without going overboard.

