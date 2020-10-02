2
| by Mai Atef

Friday Fashion Fits: How to Wear and Style Light Knitwear With Hijab

Can you imagine fall and winter without knitwear? Whether they're really trending, like right now, or not, they're such an important and easy piece to have in your wardrobe. Light knitwear are also a great piece for hijabis, which is probably why most of you picked it for us to talk about today.

Wait for our new Friday Fashion Fits article next Friday and don’t forget to vote on our Instagram or Facebook for which pieces you want us to talk about next.

Don't forget to scroll down to the gallery below to see more knitwear hijab outfit ideas…


How to wear and style knitwear with hijab:

Light knitwear with pants

undefined

Most of us tend to choose a simple, light knitted sweater with pants, as it makes it easier to move. throughout the day and is a more comfortable outfit. If you like a bright look in the fall and winter, knitwear sweaters are a great way to help you add color in your outfit. You can also wear neutral and monochrome looks if that's more comfortable for you. We love sneakers and sports shoes with these looks. 

Light knitwear sweater with skirts

undefined

Surely you're thinking now which skirts would suit a light knitted sweater? I would love to tell you that any skirt in your wardrobe would probably work with a light knitwear sweater. They're a great way to tone down a skirt outfit, but you also wear this for an evening look by choosing a sequin skirt and chic sweater with heels.  If you want to wear midi skirt, you can go for high boots for a chic fall or winter look. 

Knitwear vests for fall

undefined

If the weather is still not cold enough for a full on sweater, you can try vests and wear a white shirt underneath for a really cool modern look. You can dress it down with jeans or dress it up with chic pants or culottes and heels.

Pieces that you can match with a lightweight knitted pullover

undefined

When it starts getting colder you can start layering and adding pieces over your knitwear, like a trench coat, bomber jacker or long vest. All of these pieces can give you the elegant look in a simple way without going overboard.

How to wear light knitwear with hijab

Instagram: @tassneemabuseedo

Instagram: @tassneemabuseedo
How to wear light knitwear with hijab

Instagram: @tassneemabuseedo

Instagram: @tassneemabuseedo
How to wear light knitwear with hijab

Instagram: @summeralbarcha

Instagram: @summeralbarcha
How to wear light knitwear with hijab

Instagram: @summeralbarcha

Instagram: @summeralbarcha
How to wear light knitwear with hijab

Instagram: @summeralbarcha

Instagram: @summeralbarcha
How to wear light knitwear with hijab

Instagram: @summeralbarcha

Instagram: @summeralbarcha
How to wear light knitwear with hijab

Instagram: @100looks_

Instagram: @100looks_
How to wear light knitwear with hijab

Instagram: @summeralbarcha

Instagram: @summeralbarcha
How to wear light knitwear with hijab

Instagram: @summeralbarcha

Instagram: @summeralbarcha
How to wear light knitwear with hijab

Instagram: @hautehijab

Instagram: @hautehijab
How to wear light knitwear with hijab

Instagram: @hautehijab

Instagram: @hautehijab
How to wear light knitwear with hijab

Instagram: @sohamt

Instagram: @sohamt
How to wear light knitwear with hijab

Instagram: @hajra_aaa

Instagram: @hajra_aaa
How to wear light knitwear with hijab

Instagram: @hajra_aaa

Instagram: @hajra_aaa
How to wear light knitwear with hijab

Instagram: @summeralbarcha

Instagram: @summeralbarcha
How to wear light knitwear with hijab

Instagram: @saharfoad

Instagram: @saharfoad
How to wear light knitwear with hijab

Instagram: @hajra_aaa

Instagram: Instagram: @hajra_aaa
How to wear light knitwear with hijab

Instagram: @busraoyk

Instagram: @busraoyk
How to wear light knitwear with hijab

Instagram: @omayazein

Instagram: @omayazein
How to wear light knitwear with hijab

Instagram: @hajra_aaa

Instagram: @hajra_aaa
How to wear light knitwear with hijab

Instagram: @shazaira

Instagram: @shazaira
How to wear light knitwear with hijab

Instagram: @yasssminjay

Instagram: @yasssminjay
How to wear light knitwear with hijab

Instagram: @saramouslli

Instagram: @saramouslli
How to wear light knitwear with hijab

Instagram: @senaseveer

Instagram: @senaseveer
How to wear light knitwear with hijab

Instagram: @aybukenurdemirci

Instagram: @aybukenurdemirci
How to wear light knitwear with hijab

Instagram: @rxneem

Instagram: @rxneem
How to wear light knitwear with hijab

Instagram: @nabilahkariem

Instagram: @nabilahkariem
How to wear light knitwear with hijab

Instagram: @marwaatik

Instagram: @marwaatik
How to wear light knitwear with hijab

Instagram: @nabilahkariem

Instagram: @nabilahkariem
How to wear light knitwear with hijab

Instagram: @summer.shaker

Instagram: @summer.shaker
How to wear light knitwear with hijab

Instagram: @mariaalia

Instagram: @mariaalia
How to wear light knitwear with hijab

Instagram: @kd_sisters_style

Instagram: @kd_sisters_style


