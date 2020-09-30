7 Ideas to Help You Wear Your Summer Dresses in Fall!

Who doesn't want to wear causal summer dresses all year long? They're easy, comfortable, effortless, chic and flattering. It is hard, however, to wear your summer dresses in fall and not freeze your legs off. So, you end up buying winter dresses and finishing all your new year's savings.

We also know that it is still very warm in a lot of countries and many girls, like ourselves, can't wait to start wearing the 2020 fall trends, so everyone's trying to winterize summer clothes and learn how to transition summer clothes to fall.

Don't forget to scroll down to the gallery to see more summer dresses in fall outfit ideas...

So, here are some fall outfit ideas on how to wear summer dresses in fall:

1. Leather jacket over a dress





A leather jacket is a secret weapon in fall and winter. It makes everything look cooler and it basically suits anything. It looks great with summer dresses and will keep your warmer in fall.

2. Coats/Blazers with dresses

This is an easy, quick solution that will not compromise your fall chicness. Chic oats and blazers looks exceptionally amazing over the summer trend, satin dresses, so this look would be perfect for a night out.

3. Denim jacket and summer dresses

A denim jacket is a classic fall piece. This is one of the tricks that I personally prefer. It will give you a cool look, in addition to a little warmth. The denim jacket is also a staple in every girl's wardrobe.

4. Trench coats with dresses

A trench coat with a dress underneath. It's a classic and the perfect transition into colder months. Also, the good thing about a trench coat is that it won't limit you at all and you can wear it open or closed, depending on the dress and the look you're going for.

5. Wool Cardigan

I didn't know a while back how much I would love wool cardigans. Last winter, I wore it most of the time, with most of my outfits. A long wool cardigan looks great with a dress and it's very comfy.

6. Knee High Boots

Boots and dresses are a match made in heaven, especially knee high boots. However, this can also look great with over the knee boots or ankle boots, depending on what you're more comfortable wearing.

7. Tights

Tights are going to be your savior, especially in winter when it's really cold. They make a huge difference in keeping your legs warm and they look so chic with a dress and boots. Also, a trick to keep your legs warm and soft, apply moisturizer before wearing tights!

Main Image Credits: Instagram @shortstoriesandskirts