Fashion Header image fustany fashion weddings velvet evening dresses ideas mainimage

| by Farida Abdel Malek

Friday Fashion Fits: 22 Velvet Evening Dress Ideas to Inspire You

I would say velvet evening dresses have become a winter classic now. The fabric came back in fashion a while back and reminded us of its incredible beauty and sophistication, despite its simplicity. If you have an important event coming up and you're looking for inspiration before shopping or going to custom make a dress, these velvet evening dress ideas could really help you out. 

Wait for our new Friday Fashion Fits article next Friday and don’t forget to vote on our Instagram or Facebook for which pieces you want us to talk about next.

Don't forget to scroll down to the gallery below to see more velvet evening dresses…

Velvet evening dresses with long sleeves

undefined

Long sleeves are really popular right now, with evening dresses and even wedding dresses. They're also really chic with velvet evening dresses and you can play around with the sleeve and pick one that's slightly open for a more regal look. 

Velvet long dresses

undefined

Velvet evening dresses look great with small trains or having them touch the floor. It shows a lot of the beauty of the fabric and how it glistens. You can pick a design and fit that flatters your body shape or suits the event you're going to. You can also go a multidimensional look, like this first dress on the left, having in shorter in front and longer at the back. 

Velvet dresss with lace and embellishments 

undefined

Don't limit yourself to where you can take velvet dresses. These are some great designs that played around with velvet and added other fabrics to it, like lace. Lace and velvet can go really together when done right. This is also a great option if you don't like having too much velvet to your look, the detail will tone down the velvet a little bit. When it comes to accessorizing here, try to keep it minimal and simple, the dress will probably do most of the work. 

Think outside the box

undefined

Experiment with bold, interesting designs that break the rules of what a tradional velvet dress usually looks like. You can pick or custom make a dress that plays around with the structure and uses the beautiful fabric to bring out the best in it. Also play around with accessorizing. Don't forget about belts, your clutch and even headpieces, they can really bring the look together. 

Velvet evening dresses ideas

Alex Perry Via District5boutique.com

Alex Perry Via District5boutique.com
Velvet evening dresses ideas

Marchesa Via Vogue.com

Marchesa Via Vogue.com
Velvet evening dresses ideas

Rasario Via Modaoperandi.com

Rasario Via Modaoperandi.com
Velvet evening dresses ideas

Marchesa Via Vogue.com

Marchesa Via Vogue.com
Velvet evening dresses ideas

Zuhair Murad Via vogue.com

Zuhair Murad Via vogue.com
Velvet evening dresses ideas

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
Velvet evening dresses ideas

Elie Saab Via Vogue.com

Elie Saab Via Vogue.com
Velvet evening dresses ideas

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
Velvet evening dresses ideas

Oscar De La Renta Via Modaoperandi.com

Oscar De La Renta Via Modaoperandi.com
Velvet evening dresses ideas

Tim P. Whitby on Getty Images Via Dailymail.co.uk

Tim P. Whitby on Getty Images Via Dailymail.co.uk
Velvet evening dresses ideas

GETTY IMAGES via Teenvogue.com

GETTY IMAGES via Teenvogue.com
Velvet evening dresses ideas

Getty/Pascal Le Segretain Via PopSugar

Getty/Pascal Le Segretain Via PopSugar
Velvet evening dresses ideas

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Via M.stylebistro.com

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Via M.stylebistro.com
Velvet evening dresses ideas

Elie Saab Via Livingly.com

Elie Saab Via Livingly.com
Velvet evening dresses ideas

Lifelovemusiq.tumblr.com

Lifelovemusiq.tumblr.com
Velvet evening dresses ideas

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
Velvet evening dresses ideas

Hollywoodlife.com

Hollywoodlife.com
Velvet evening dresses ideas

Nowfashion.com

Nowfashion.com
Velvet evening dresses ideas

Shutterstock Via thezoereport.com

Shutterstock Via thezoereport.com
Velvet evening dresses ideas

Nowfashion.com

Nowfashion.com
Velvet evening dresses ideas

harpersbazaar.com

harpersbazaar.com
Velvet evening dresses ideas

Flip-zone.com

Flip-zone.com


