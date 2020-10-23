Friday Fashion Fits: 22 Velvet Evening Dress Ideas to Inspire You

I would say velvet evening dresses have become a winter classic now. The fabric came back in fashion a while back and reminded us of its incredible beauty and sophistication, despite its simplicity. If you have an important event coming up and you're looking for inspiration before shopping or going to custom make a dress, these velvet evening dress ideas could really help you out.

Velvet evening dresses with long sleeves

Long sleeves are really popular right now, with evening dresses and even wedding dresses. They're also really chic with velvet evening dresses and you can play around with the sleeve and pick one that's slightly open for a more regal look.

Velvet long dresses

Velvet evening dresses look great with small trains or having them touch the floor. It shows a lot of the beauty of the fabric and how it glistens. You can pick a design and fit that flatters your body shape or suits the event you're going to. You can also go a multidimensional look, like this first dress on the left, having in shorter in front and longer at the back.

Velvet dresss with lace and embellishments

Don't limit yourself to where you can take velvet dresses. These are some great designs that played around with velvet and added other fabrics to it, like lace. Lace and velvet can go really together when done right. This is also a great option if you don't like having too much velvet to your look, the detail will tone down the velvet a little bit. When it comes to accessorizing here, try to keep it minimal and simple, the dress will probably do most of the work.

Think outside the box

Experiment with bold, interesting designs that break the rules of what a tradional velvet dress usually looks like. You can pick or custom make a dress that plays around with the structure and uses the beautiful fabric to bring out the best in it. Also play around with accessorizing. Don't forget about belts, your clutch and even headpieces, they can really bring the look together.

