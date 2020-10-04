2
Fashion Header image fustany weddings what to wear to a wedding if you hate dresses mainimage

| by Zeina Tawfik

25 Outfit Ideas to Wear at Weddings If You Don't Like Dresses

Do you want to know what to wear to a wedding if you hate dresses? Oh, you're in the right place. Many wedding guests don't like to wear dresses, and they go through a hard time to find alternatives. Don't you worry anymore, because I rounded up 25 outfit ideas to wear at weddings if you don't like dresses.

You can totally be following the wedding guest's formal dress attire, without having to wear a dress! If you don't like to wear dresses at weddings, and don't want to give them a try, it's okay. Stay true to what makes you feel comfortable, and dazzle everyone with stylish dress alternatives. And trust me, it takes confidence to be a wedding guest who ditched the dress and showed up in something else, so kudos for your courage.

Scroll down through to see 25 ideas for what to wear to a wedding if you don't like dresses...

Wedding guest outfits that are not dresses:

Evening Jumpsuits

undefined

I personally love jumpsuits; they look so cool, and they're especially suitable for winter weddings. They can be really chic and just as glamorous as a dress. Also you can accessorize it with a belt!

Suits for female wedding guests

undefined

Other options include pantsuits, which can be a great look for hijabi women. They bring a lot of power and confidence to a look and can be as creative as you want them to be. The don't have to a traditional plain suit. 

Wedding guest pants outfit ideas

undefined

Can a woman wear pants to a wedding? Umm, yes of course you can, there is nothing you cannot wear. You can also choose coordinated tops and skirts, if you want the closest look to an evening dress.


What to wear to a wedding if you hate dresses

Tyler Joe Via Elle.com

Tyler Joe Via Elle.com
What to wear to a wedding if you hate dresses

Instagram: @fa6ma7sam

Instagram: @fa6ma7sam
What to wear to a wedding if you hate dresses

Berta.com

Berta.com
What to wear to a wedding if you hate dresses

T.Jackson/Backgrid Via Dailymail.co.uk

T.Jackson/Backgrid Via Dailymail.co.uk
What to wear to a wedding if you hate dresses

Aya Jones Photo: TheStewartofNYs/ C G Images Via The Cut

Aya Jones Photo: TheStewartofNYs/ C G Images Via The Cut
What to wear to a wedding if you hate dresses

Nymag.com Via Pinterest

Nymag.com Via Pinterest
What to wear to a wedding if you hate dresses

Anne-sophie.be

Anne-sophie.be
What to wear to a wedding if you hate dresses

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
What to wear to a wedding if you hate dresses

Instagram: @blaireadiebee

Instagram: @blaireadiebee
What to wear to a wedding if you hate dresses

Instagram: @blaireadiebee

Instagram: @blaireadiebee
What to wear to a wedding if you hate dresses

Instagram: @blaireadiebee

Instagram: @blaireadiebee
What to wear to a wedding if you hate dresses

Instagram: @blaireadiebee

Instagram: @blaireadiebee
What to wear to a wedding if you hate dresses

Instagram: @blaireadiebee

Instagram: @blaireadiebee
What to wear to a wedding if you hate dresses

Berylcouture.co Via Pinterest

Berylcouture.co Via Pinterest
What to wear to a wedding if you hate dresses

Instagram: @blaireadiebee

Instagram: @blaireadiebee
What to wear to a wedding if you hate dresses

Instagram: @chiaraferragni

Instagram: @chiaraferragni
What to wear to a wedding if you hate dresses

Instagram: @eliesaabworld

Instagram: @eliesaabworld
What to wear to a wedding if you hate dresses

Instagram: @eliesaabworld

Instagram: @eliesaabworld
What to wear to a wedding if you hate dresses

Instagram: @halima

Instagram: @halima
What to wear to a wedding if you hate dresses

Instagram: @tamaraalgabbani

Instagram: @tamaraalgabbani
What to wear to a wedding if you hate dresses

Instagram: @leoniehanne

Instagram: @leoniehanne
What to wear to a wedding if you hate dresses

Instagram: @tamaraalgabbani

Instagram: @tamaraalgabbani
What to wear to a wedding if you hate dresses

Instagram: @inthefrow

Instagram: @inthefrow
What to wear to a wedding if you hate dresses

Instagram: @zuhairmuradofficial

Instagram: @zuhairmuradofficial
What to wear to a wedding if you hate dresses

Instagram: @zuhairmuradofficial

Instagram: @zuhairmuradofficial


