Do you want to know what to wear to a wedding if you hate dresses? Oh, you're in the right place. Many wedding guests don't like to wear dresses, and they go through a hard time to find alternatives. Don't you worry anymore, because I rounded up 25 outfit ideas to wear at weddings if you don't like dresses.

You can totally be following the wedding guest's formal dress attire, without having to wear a dress! If you don't like to wear dresses at weddings, and don't want to give them a try, it's okay. Stay true to what makes you feel comfortable, and dazzle everyone with stylish dress alternatives. And trust me, it takes confidence to be a wedding guest who ditched the dress and showed up in something else, so kudos for your courage.

Scroll down through to see 25 ideas for what to wear to a wedding if you don't like dresses...

Wedding guest outfits that are not dresses:

Evening Jumpsuits

I personally love jumpsuits; they look so cool, and they're especially suitable for winter weddings. They can be really chic and just as glamorous as a dress. Also you can accessorize it with a belt!

Suits for female wedding guests

Other options include pantsuits, which can be a great look for hijabi women. They bring a lot of power and confidence to a look and can be as creative as you want them to be. The don't have to a traditional plain suit.

Wedding guest pants outfit ideas

Can a woman wear pants to a wedding? Umm, yes of course you can, there is nothing you cannot wear. You can also choose coordinated tops and skirts, if you want the closest look to an evening dress.