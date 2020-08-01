2
| by Zeina Tawfik

| by Zeina Tawfik

16 Stunning Bridal Jumpsuits to Replace Wedding Dresses

Have you ever thought about wearing a bridal jumpsuit instead of a wedding dress? The idea of ditching the wedding dress for a bridal jumpsuit sounds scary, but it's a cool unconventional an special bridal trends. If you're sure you want a gown on your wedding day, you can wear a jumpsuit for your engagement, ceremony or Katb Ketab. 

If you're a bride-to-be who doesn't feel comfortable at all in gowns and over-the-top wedding dresses, then bridal jumpsuits would be a great alternative. With so many beautiful bridal jumpsuits out there, here's a couple of our favorite designs.

Scroll down to 16 bridal jumpsuit ideas...

Lace Bridal Jumpsuit 

undefined

We know you all love lace. Bridal and lace are a beautiful combination and jumpsuits are no exception. If you're worried about your jumpsuit being too simple and not bridal enough, pick one with lace detail. 

Sheer Tulle 

undefined

A tulle overskirt or sheer cape is such a beautiful and modern way to take a bridal jumpsuit to the next level. Capes are beautiful and on trend and an overskirt, that you can have the option of removing, can make for a very special memorable look. 

Make a statement 

undefined

Since the jumpsuit can be really simple, especially if it doesn't have any lace or details, you can have the piece itself make a statement like with a long train or a statement bow at the back. 

Get the ultimate bridal inspiration and wedding day tips by checking out our Weddings section here.


Naeem Khan

Naeem Khan

Naeem Khan
Saylor Janae

Saylor Janae

Saylor Janae
Halfpenny London

Halfpenny London

Halfpenny London
Rime-arodaky.com

Rime-arodaky.com

Rime-arodaky.com
Weddingforward.com

Weddingforward.com

Weddingforward.com
Kuraje

Kuraje

Kuraje
Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
Oscar de la Renta

Oscar de la Renta

Oscar de la Renta
Miss Bush

Miss Bush

Miss Bush
Bridemagazine.co.uk

Bridemagazine.co.uk

Bridemagazine.co.uk
Shane Shepherd Via Brides

Shane Shepherd Via Brides

Shane Shepherd Via Brides
Lillian West

Lillian West

Lillian West
Wedding Forward Via Pinterest

Wedding Forward Via Pinterest

Wedding Forward Via Pinterest
Lee Petra Grebenau

Lee Petra Grebenau

Lee Petra Grebenau
Etsy

Etsy

Etsy
BHLDN

BHLDN

BHLDN


Tags: Wedding day  Weddings  Arab weddings  Destination wedding  Beach wedding  Bride  Arab bride  Jumpsuits  Pantsuits  Bridal  Bridal ideas  Bridal trends  Bridal fashion  Bride to be  Oscar de la renta bridal 




