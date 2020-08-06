Finding the perfect wedding dress is pretty much like playing a treasure hunt game. Brides go here and there, looking for their dream wedding dress, and when they finally find it, they feel like they've literally aced the most important shopping trip of their lives. We know a bride's time is precious, that's why we decided to help you and share with you 9 of the best bridal boutiques to buy wedding dresses in Egypt. If you're looking for a simple bridal look or you want to amp up the drama, you'll certainly find options in the following list.

16 Stunning Bridal Jumpsuits to Replace Wedding Dresses



Since Aluras Bridal boutique opened a couple of years ago, they gained a huge popularity for the wide variety of wedding dresses and styles that are available there.

How to Find the Perfect Wedding Dress for Your Body Shape



Blush Boutique is one of the best spots to find your dream wedding dress in Egypt. They carry a selection of evening gowns and bridal fashion, and you could find really nice statement wedding dresses.

4. Pronovias

The Spanish high-end retailer of bridal dresses and evening wear has opened its doors in Egypt years ago, and since then, its popularity has been growing like no other. Pronovias offers several collections every season; like Atelier Pronovias and Pronovias Collection. They're known for catering to classic romantic brides, and bold modern ones too.

This Is the Right Way to Wear Silicone Bras With Your Evening Dresses



5. Rosa Clará

Rosa Clará is another Spanish label that recently made its way to Egypt. What's special about Rosa Clará, is that they offer on-trend designs with a classic-feel. That way, brides can buy a wedding dress that they'll surely love forever

6. The Boutique

Known for bringing in a wide variety of the most popular American bridal designers, The Boutique, has got the seal of approval of many Egyptian brides throughout the past years.

Simple but Gorgeous Wedding Dresses for at Home Ceremonies



7. La Novia Birdal





La Novia have selections of evening gowns and wedding dresses for every type of girl. If you love dramatic dresses you will especially appreciate their collection. They Have dresses from White One, Mori Lee and Lazaro. They also have options for hijabis.



8. Mary's Bridal





Mary's Bridal also have hijabi options and they have great dresses for curvy girls. They have some really elegant dresses and a lot of lace detail for those who want a dress full of lace and floral designs.



9. Tiara Bridal