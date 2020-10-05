2
عربى English

Fashion

by The Fustany Team

The Jewelry Trends You Can Start Wearing for Fall/Winter 2021

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

Accessories and jewelry have always been the perfect way to completely transform and enhance an outfit. And thankfully we've been seeing that with the fall 2020 winter 2021 fashion trends, when it comes to accessories it's go big or go home. Everything statement and interesting is in, even with dainty jewelry. The 2021 jewelry trends are exciting and all about adding fun looks that still look chic and high fashion. Take a look... 

Your ultimate guide to the jewelry trends for fall 2020/winter 2021:

Statement single earrings trend

Who doesn’t love a single earring look? We do. For this fall/winter season they’re popular with huge statement oversized earrings. I think it's a look worth trying!

Thick chains necklaces trends fall/winter 2021

As you know, chains have returned to dominate accessory trends these recent years. Whether you love something minimal or big and dramatic, you will find what you are looking for with this trend. You can choose simple or chunky chains and you can also layer multiple chains together. 

Animal inspired jewelry trend 

If you like something a little more unique and interesting, with a touch of quirky...this trend is for you. Necklaces, earrings, and rings inspired by creatures and animals in a lot of sparkle. There were a lot of spiders also. 

Colorful jewelry trend fall/winter 2021

Bright, popping colors and playful beading is also popular this season. Necklaces, bracelets and rings were seen in bright youthful colors that bring out a lot in any look.

Chunky big bracelets trend

I remember as a kid my mom had these big, wide bracelets and I loved how they looked but of course they would weigh down my tiny hands. Well, today I can finally borrow them, especially after I saw how incredible they look styled for fall/winter 2021 fashion.

Long necklaces trend fall/winter 2021

Well, long necklaces are back and I think the most unique thing about them is that they can simply add a simple touch of elegance and sophistication to your look without any effort.


The way you accessorize will make or break your outfit! So read more from our Accessories section here.



