How to Layer Your Bracelets With Your Watch

Spring and summer are the seasons to stack up on some serious arm candy. One of things I hate about winter, is the constant long sleeves, and how my sleeve would usually get stuck in my watch or bracelet while I get dressed. But, with the weather heating up, it is time to load up your bracelets and stack them up. So, let's take a look at which bracelets that go well with watches and how to stack bracelets with your watch.

Go minimal

Image Credits: Pinterest Via Vogue Italy

A classic way to wear bracelets with your watch is just wearing one that goes with your watch and almost looks like a set with it.

Go bulky and statement

Image Credits: House of Harper

This is a really cool way to make a statement with your jewelry. Add more chunky and statement bracelets with a chunky or medium sized watch.

How to layer bracelets with an apple watch

Image Credits: Katsch Boutique

Apple watches or smart watches in general usually has a lot of different band options to choose from, so you can start there and then pick your bracelets accordingly. We found that it looks really cool to wear a lot bracelets with a smart watch to make the look as classic as possible. Or of course you can just wear it with one bracelet or even a tennis bracelet.

Dainty bracelets

Image Credits: Rosefield Watches and Jewelry

Dainty, simple and thin bracelets have always looked so good with watched. The best thing about them is that they go with any style of a watch, so there's no hassle there.

Mix silver with gold

Image Credits: The Girl From Panama

We don't believe that silver and gold shouldn't be worn together, in fact we love seeing them mixed and matched together. So if you have a silver watch, don't worry you can still wear your favorite gold or rose gold bracelets with it!

Matchy-Matchy

Image Credits: Vincero

If you like things to look cohesive, you can pair your watch with the pieces that look very similar to its design, color and general look.

Glam it up!

Image Credits: Instagram @materialgood

For a little bit of glam and sparkle, bring out your sparkliest pieces, maybe even your sparkly watch and go big!

Main Image Credits: Montres and Co Via Pinterest