Fashion Header image fustany fashion style ideashow to wear and style winter overshirt mainimage

| by Farida Abdel Malek

Friday Fashion Fits: How to Style Winter Overshirts or 'Shirt Jackets'

Overshirts or shirt jackets are everywhere right now and believe me when I tell you they're a godsend for your wardrobe. They're incredibly practical, easy to wear and in my opinion really really flattering. Winter overskirts are also really warming if you layer them properly, and are a match made in heaven with some winter staples, like combat boots.

What Colors Match With Dark Green? Here's How to Style It Differently

Wait for our new Friday Fashion Fits article next Friday and don’t forget to vote on our Instagram or Facebook for which pieces you want us to talk about next.

Don't forget to scroll down to the gallery below to see more winter overshirt outfit ideas...

Friday Fashion Fits: Ideas for How to Style Beanies With Your Outfits

How to wear a shirt jacket/overshirt:

The easiest way to wear an overshirt

overshirt outfit ideas

The easiest way to style your overshirt is wearing it with pants and a top. You can close it or leave it open depending on your look. We suggest you leave it open if you pants are wide. Overshirts also look great styled with combat boots. 

10 Outfit Ideas to Show You How to Wear Fitted Dresses With Hijab

Overshirts with skirts

overshirt outfit ideas

You can also wear them with skirts. Again if the skirt is long or loose you could leave the overskirt open and close it with tighter or shorter skirts. You can a jumper or turtleneck under fit and style it with sexy heeled boots. 

Overshirts with dresses

overshirt outfit womens

Dresses are also a cool option, when wearing a long overshirt like this one. This is an oversized baggy look, so not everyone will be comfortable with it, but remember you can also throw in a belt on the dress for some waist definiton and keep your hair sleek and accessories small. 

26 Best Flattering Winter Coats for Curvy Women to Shop Now

Overshirts with belts

overshirt outfit womens

These are also so chic, if you're looking for a more put together look. They are great for formal moments and of course are really flattering because of the waist definition. You can wear them with chic dressy pants and stilettos. 


Book with us on Ask a Stylist and you’ll never wonder what to wear again. You’ll be a pro at styling yourself perfectly.


how to wear and style Winter overshirt

Getty Images Via Elle.de

how to wear and style Winter overshirt

Styledumonde.com

how to wear and style Winter overshirt

Whowhatwear.co.uk

how to wear and style Winter overshirt

Instagram: @nycbambi

how to wear and style Winter overshirt

Sheerluxe.com Via Pinterest

how to wear and style Winter overshirt

Bloglovin.com Via Pinterest

how to wear and style Winter overshirt

Instagram: @anunanna

how to wear and style Winter overshirt

Christian Vierig on Getty Images Via Harpersbazaar.com

how to wear and style Winter overshirt

Bloglovin.com Via Pinterest

how to wear and style Winter overshirt

Style Du Monde Via Popsugar.com

how to wear and style Winter overshirt

Pinterest Via Vogue.fr

how to wear and style Winter overshirt

Zara

how to wear and style Winter overshirt

Cosmopolitan.com Via Pinterest

how to wear and style Winter overshirt

Time-for-fashion.blogs.elle.es

how to wear and style Winter overshirt

Style Du Monde Via Who What Wear

how to wear and style Winter overshirt

Lovecloth.co.uk

how to wear and style Winter overshirt

Sunifty.com

how to wear and style Winter overshirt

Pinterest Via Vogue.de

how to wear and style Winter overshirt

Instagram: @wethepeoplestyle Via Who What Wear

