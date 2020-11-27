Friday Fashion Fits: How to Wear and Style Ponchos!

Ponchos...This is your Friday Fashion Fits choice this week. I was really happy that this was your choice, so we can talk about the different ways to wear a poncho. It's a single piece that comes in many styles that can be worn is several ways. So will find below interesting ideas on how to wear a poncho. Just keep reading and get inspired...

Monochrome poncho look

The easiest way to wear your poncho and get a chic and elegant look. For example, wear an entirely black, white or grey look. You can choose a poncho of the same color or another color that goes with it. If your outfit is plain, without any patterns, you can wear a plaid, striped or any patterned poncho with it. If you're a hijabi, you can wear a poncho of the same color as your hijab, or a little darker and choose shoes of the same color. Also wear a plain hijab in a different material like chiffon.

How to wear a poncho with a belt

If you want some waist definition with a poncho and you don't want it to overwhelm your look, you can try wearing it a belt. If the poncho is open or a vest, you can give the waist some definition with a wide or thin belt.

Colorful ponchos for a bright look

You don't have to go for a dark or neutral poncho. If you like colorful looks, you can choose a bright colorful poncho in colors like red, orange, purple and others. You can wear it with other colors or tone it down with neutrals, either way it's a really good idea to brighten up your winter wardrobe.

How to wear a high-neck poncho

As we said, there are many different types of ponchos. That includes cape ponchos with high necks. All you have to do is wear a basic tight top underneath. You can leave your hair down or go for a cool updo to show off your poncho's style. Hijabis can place their veil inside the poncho like the look on the left.

