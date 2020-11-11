34 Lazy Day Outfits Inspired by Instagram Bloggers and Models

Who isn't looking for lazy day outfits to keep us cozy and comfy in winter? As simple as they seem, when it's time to put one on, we often get confused as to how to still make it look chic and elegantly effortless. So, as per usual we it took to Instagram to find cute lazy day outfits inspired by bloggers and models...

18 Outfit Ideas to Give Your Hoodies a Chic Twist This Winter

Don't forget to scroll down to the gallery to see more lazy day outfit ideas...

Lazy day sportswear outfits

There's a reason we're all not just wearing sportswear to the gym anymore. It's super comfy and easy to move around in all day. It's a personal lazy day favorite of mine, plus it makes you look like you were just working out. To make it practical for everyday, you could thrown on a cozy sweater of even a trench coat.

How To Look Like You Put An Effort Into Your Outfit When You Couldn't Bother

Lazy day outfits with sweatpants





Sweatpants...the ultimate the lazy day piece and also the ultimate frowned upon clothing item. I never understood why, I've always thought they can look really cool when styled right. Sneakers with sweatpants make a big difference. Also put a puffy or quilted jacket on and you're good to go.

Just throw on a nice coat or jacket

A cute jacket and chic coat can take almost any outfit into making it look 10 times more chic. If you're feeling lazy and not sure what to wear, you can almost wear whatever you want with jeans or leggings and throw on your favorite coat. Add boots or sneakers, and done!

19 'Lazy Day' Outfits to Help You Run out the Door Quickly but Fashionably

A comfy set for a lazy day

Loungewear became THE thing during quarantine, among it were the chic monochrome sets. No jeans or shirts, just comfy loose pants and basic soft sweaters. You can also amp up the look by picking a set in a cool pattern, like tie dye.

19 Outfit Ideas Showing You How to Wear a Sweater With a Shirt

Dress it up a little

If you're taking the look from day to night, or you're going out at night, but too lazy to put a huge effort and dress up, you can still get away with having on a lazy day outfit, with jeans or even sweatpants and dressing it up cute strappy heels. This is also perfect if you're having people over.