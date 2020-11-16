2
Winter 2021
Fashion Header image trench coat main

| by Zeina Tawfik

10 Styling Tips to Wear a Trench Coat

Wondering how to wear your trench coat this season? Fall is the season of unexpected weather, as it can suddenly get all dusty and rainy. And for that, you have to always be ready and know how to wear a trench coat. A trench coat is one of the items that most of us have in our wardrobes, it's a staple piece that can be worn and worn and it doesn't go out of style. However, wearing a trench coat can get boring, that's why you should try and refresh your outfits when you're heading out in this transitional weather and get to know how to wear a trench coat in different ways. The key to master your look while wearing a trench coat is by picking the perfect layer of clothes beneath it. Here are a few trench coat outfit ideas and styling tips on how to wear the trench coat.

1. How to wear a woman's trench coat perfectly? 

The fit is crucial when it comes to wearing a trench coat, make sure the shoulders are not too wide, and the sleeves are not too long. Also make sure the lapels are suitable with your body shape, nothing too over-sized.

undefined

Image Credits: fashionjackson.com

2. How to wear a trench coat with a dress

If you're wearing a cute dress and want to show it off, make sure to wear a trench coat by tying the trench coat's belt in the back. It will be a perfect trench coat street style. 

undefined

Image Credits: sarahstyleseattle.com

3. How to wear a trench coat with jeans

With a pair of jeans and a sweater, you can wear a trench coat by tying your it in the front, in an effortless knot for that laid-back effect.

undefined

Image Credits: inthestyle.com

4. How to wear a statement trench coat 

A great way to wear a statement trench coat is to let it be the main focus of your outfit, go for a trench coat that has some color blocking, buckle it up to the top, and make sure to wear statement shoes to finish off your look.

undefined

Image Credits: shein.com

5. How to wear a colored trench coat 

One of the best way to wear a trench coat is to go for some color. Trench coats don't only come in that basic beige color, don't be afraid to try out a new color such as pastels, burgundy or navy.

undefined

Image Credits: fashionchick.nl

6. How to wear a trench coat if you're short

Of course you can rock a trench coat if you are petite. Since oversized is in, we actually recommend you wear an over sized trench coat, just make sure to wear tight layers under it and give yourself some height with a pair of heels.

undefined

Image Credits: @walkinwonderland

7. How to wear a trench coat if you have a big bust

Avoid wearing double breasted trench coats if you have a full bust, they'll add more width to your upper body part.

undefined

Image Credits: sassydaily.com

8. How to wear a trench coat for a perfect street style

The perfect way to wear a trench coat is to rock the street style stars' go-to look. Opt for a trench coat with a unique twist, accentuate your wait by tying the belt of the coat and add some statement heels or killer boots.

undefined

Image Credits: clothia.com

9. How to wear a trench coat for an evening look

Trench coats can work for evenings too, and if there is someone who can rock a trench coat like no other, it's Meghan Markle . However, make sure the trench coat's fabric looks sophisticated so you can pull off the look perfectly.

undefined

Image Credits: dailymail.co.uk

10. How to wear a trench coat for rainy weather

If you're heading out on a rainy day, it's best to wear your trench coat with leather leggings and a pair of riding boots. 

undefined

Image Credits: martabarcelonastyle.com

Main Image Credits: Walkinwonderland.com


