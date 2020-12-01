26 Best Flattering Winter Coats for Curvy Women to Shop Now

If you're looking for trendy plus size coats, you've come to the right place. Coats, in my opinion, are one the most flattering clothing items. We surfed online stores for some of the best winter coats for curvy women and found these options to be diverse and really flattering, to highlight your sexy curves.

Flattering coat styles

First of all let's start with the flattering cuts everyone could keep in mind when looking for a flattering coat. Something structured and blazer-style like the first one will look really chic and give the shoulders sexy definition. Double breasted coats are also beautiful. We love this easy fitted one by Mango (second picture). Also some shoulder detail and structured collars or robe style fits are really flattering.

Mango - Mango - Pretty Little Thing - ASOS: Fashion Union

Belted Coats

H&M - Boohoo - Mango

A coat with a belt at the waist is extremely flattering and accentuates the waist. It also highlights curves and brings nice, simple and effortless detail to a look.

Puffer Coats

Boohoo - DeFacto - Boohoo

Puffer jackets and coats have become a must for winter. It keeps you warm like nothing else. We found that the ones with a bit of sheen are really flattering. Something also a little oversized is really cool for casual looks. This one in the middle is very smart and flattering because of the waist detail and direction of lines, pointing to the waist.

Patterned Coats

Curvissa - Mango - Mango

Don't fear pattens and prints! They're beautiful and really powerful, especially with a coat, it can also look like a dress. These are some our favorite ones found in stores. Pick the fit and fabric you prefer and don't be scared of experimenting with how you style them, both casually and for the evening.

Long Winter Coats

Pretty Little Thing - Mango - Mango - ASOS: Native Youth

Long coats elongate the body so they can be really flattering with tights or bare legs. If you're petite you can go for ones that sit a little bit below the knee. Also don't forget trench coats are extremely sexy!

Oversized Coats

Pretty Little Thing - ASOS: COLLUSION - Pretty Little Thing

Who said you can go for something oversized? Oversized is the new sexy effortless look. These are some of the coolest ones we found.

Leather Coats

ASOS: COLLUSION - Mango - ASOS Design

Leather...a winter staple and one that is extremely trending right now, in all its shapes and forms. You can't go wrong with an oversized leather blazer or coat. We love these ones, especially the belted ones so they can highlight your curves.

Fuzzy Coats

DeFacto - Next - Mango

Although people might think that fuzzy coats aren't that flattering, we think they can be. It's just about finding the right one for you. If you're tall, go for longer ones. The color also makes a huge difference and fabrics like fleece are really popular right now. It keeps you warm and you will enjoy feeling very luxurious leaving the house.