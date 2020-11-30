How to Wear Oversized Sweaters With Skirts: 7 Types of Skirts to Try

Some girls are afraid of wearing oversized sweaters with skirts, they think it will make them look like a total mess. But what you need to know is that messy-chic style is all about balance. You can wear oversized sweaters with many kinds of skirts whether it's pleated, leather, denim, midi, long or short. But, here's the trick, if you're a tall girl, then you can style it with sneakers, flat shoes, and kitten heels. But, if you're a short girl and you want to make it work, then pick something that is not too oversized or too long, also you'll need to pair it with some heels to restore balance.

5 Tricky Styling Secrets for Petite Girls to Wear Whatever They Like



Tip: A great way to style oversized sweater on skirts is to wear it in an even messier way. Tuck in a small part of the front of your sweater into the skirt, it will look really cool.

1. How to wear oversized sweaters with leather skirts

The faux leather trend is here to stay, so make sure this winter to invest in a chic faux leather skirt, because you'll be wearing many winters to come. Leather skirts go very well with sweaters, as they match with almost all colors, so pick your favorite oversized sweater and rock it with your leather skirt.



Image Credits: shein.com

2. How to wear oversized sweaters with pleated skirts

Wearing an oversized sweater with a pleated skirt is a bit tricky, but if you manage to do it, it will look flawless. Don't be afraid to go for a bold color pleated skirt.

Image Credits: thezoereport.com

Friday Fashion Fits: How to Wear and Style Ponchos!



3. How to wear oversized sweaters with silk skirts

Silks skirts have that oh so chic element to your look, and pairing it with an oversized sweater makes it look oh so cozy.

Image Credits: etsy.com

4. How to wear oversized sweaters with pencil skirts

Don't shy away from the pencil skirt you have at the back of your closet. Take it out and pair it with your favorite oversized sweater and a sneakers. A tip, tuck in your oversized sweater into your bra or tank top (if you're wearing one under it) as it will look too bulky if you tuck it into your pencil skirt.

5 Timeless Must Have Denim Jeans to Have in Your Wardrobe



Image Credits: wendyslookbook.com

5. Monochrome oversized sweater and skirt outfit

If there is one look I personally love it's a monochrome look, a creme monochrome look to be exact. For an elegant winter look pair an creme colored oversized sweater with a creme colored skirt and you'll look fab!

Image Credits: rover.com

6. How to wear oversized sweaters with sequined skirts

With the holiday season just around the corner, don't shy away from pairing your favorite sequined skirt with an oversized sweater. It will tone down your look a bit, but keeping the festive touch.

Image Credits: styleddumonde.com

7. How to wear oversized sweater with printed skirt

Not everyone is a fan of printed skirts, more specifically leopard printed skirts, but if there is a time to change your mind, it's now, because when you pair an oversized sweater with a printed skirt, it will turn your look from casual to ultra fab.





Image Credits: forevervanny.com