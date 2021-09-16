A trench coat is a must-have item for your Fall/Winter wardrobe. Its color goes with everything, its material will help you get through rainy days without getting a single raindrop on your nice outfit, and we can't forget you'll look chic while staying warm. We can say that if you buy a trench coat, your money will not be wasted. Today we will dig deeper into the trench coat world, such as how to style it; it does not only come in a beige color, but it also has a wide range of options and different styles. It's simply a must-have item for your Fall wardrobe. So, this Fall, let's talk about trench coats.

The Colors That Pop for Each Skin Tone



Let's start with the basics: how can you wear your trench coat this fall 2021?

1. Match your pants to the color of your trench coat









Image Credits: Vogue, Instagram @hautehijab, We Heart It

The majority of trench coats are beige, and if you're looking for ways to style it, simply pair it with beige pants for a matchy-matchy kind of situation. If you want a formal chic look, wear beige pants with your choice of color blouse and chunky oxford shoes for an edgy touch to your outfit. If you want something more casual and relaxed, pair your beige pants with a white tee and a comfy sneaker, and add a pop of color to your outfit with a colored handbag.

2. M onochromatic outfits









Image Credits: Giuli Castro, Pinterest, Le Fashion

If you don't like to wear too many colors in your outfit and your style is minimal, you can go for a monochromatic outfit, which means you can wear all white or all black or really any color you're feeling on this day and pair it with your trench coat to complete your look, and you've achieved a minimal chic look for fall.

How to Style an Oversized Tee for Your Body Type



3. Suit up and layer it with a trench coat









Image Credits: Pop Sugar, Pinterest

This look is all about layering, so if you like to layer your outfits in the cold weather, this is the look for you! Wear your favorite suit and leave the buttons of the blazer unbuttoned to give it an edgy look, and for the shoes, if you want to look extra sexy on this day, wear heels that match the color of your suit, but if you want something more comfortable, go for loafers. And just like that, you've just nailed the art of layering up.

4. On the run look









Image Credits: Instagram @fashionwithfaith, Loela, Laia Magazine, Comer Blogaramar

This style is a bit of a laid back look, which is styling your trench coat with sweat pants and a nice jumper or you can go for a hoodie and jeans, or if you want an even more relaxed look wear the matching set of hoodie and sweatpants and add your trench coat to give you a chic look and you are ready to go out and about.

5. A feminine blend





















































Image Credits: Vogue, Lechic Street, Rue Rodier

If you enjoy wearing dresses, you can pair them with a trench coat. Whether it's a flowy patterned dress or a bodycon dress, any type of dress will look great with a trench coat. As for the shoes, you can go for boots to stay warm in this weather, or if you prefer to wear sneakers with dresses, that will also look great.

A Preview of Upcoming Fall 2021 Trends



6. You can wear anything with a trench coat, including a long or short skirt









Image Credits: Teet Hare Jad, Love Cloth

If you like to wear short skirts and boots in the Fall, this look is for you. Pair your trench coat with a mini skirt and combat boots with hosieries, or if you get cold easily, try a long skirt with sneakers, and don't forget about the trench coat.

7. Belt it up!









Image Credits: Walk In Wonderland, Sarah Styles Seattle, Instagram @sallyomo

Normally, trench coats come with belts, but if you want to step up your look, add a leather belt to your trench coat. This look is so edgy, you can style with a closed trench coat and a statement belt, or you can keep the coat open and wear casual or any kind of outfit you want underneath and add the belt, this will make you show off your outfit and belt at the same time.

8. Let's keep things simple and wear jeans









Image Credits: Vogue, Instagram @khaoulaboumeshouli, Who What Wear

Let's get back to basics and pair the trench coat with jeans; it's a simple look that will make you look very fashionable. The thing about trench coats is that they are extremely versatile when it comes to styling, and they go with everything. So wearing it with jeans will add a little spice to your look.

Mayar Badie Shows You How to Easily Take Your Wardrobe From Summer to Fall

The second thing you should know about trench coats is that they come in a variety of colors:





Image Credits: Instagram @mrmr__4, Lily Love Affair, Be Daze live, Pinterest

Most trench coats are beige, but the surprising fact is that there are more than one color other than beige, there are actually a lot of options. The classic one would be for sure the beige, plus the beige one is easier to style, and the white one is also an option, but it gets dirty easily.

Now, let's talk about the lengths. They also come in a variety of lengths: short, midi, and long. Midi lengths, in my opinion, are easier to wear and style. Petite ladies, a short trench coat will suit your body shape because a long one will look extra bulky on you. Tall ladies, a long one would suit you because you have the height to carry it. Finally, for curvy ladies who want to show off their curves, wear a midi trench coat with a belt to accentuate your waist, and you get to show off your beautiful curves.

One trench coat, four outfits

As said before, a trench coat is extremely versatile when it comes to styling; it can be worn for both a morning and evening look. And because of its light fabric, you can wear it when the weather is warm, and when it gets cold, you can layer up and still look stylish.



Main Image Credits: Daily Mail

