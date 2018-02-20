These Hijabi Looks Will Make Your Everyday College Looks Trendy

College outfits can get boring and repetitive. As your years of undergraduate education pass by, you start feeling less like yourself because of the "same outfit, different day" vibes, and it could affect your mood. For winter semesters, you usually go for warm and comfy options like sneakers , scarves, jumpers, jeans and backpacks . Why not add a touch of style to your everyday college attire, and get inspired by these casual hijab looks we picked for you by the top hijabi fashion bloggers.

About the Author

Farida Abdel Malek The first time she watched "The Devil Wears Prada" around the age of 12, Farida felt something that she couldn’t quite explain at that time. She was inspired. The clothes, the hair, the makeup and of course, Paris. It made her feel ecstatic; wanting to jump years ahead to enter the industry in a way or another. She is a makeup fanatic and spends 80% of her time looking at new products, and putting them on her wishlist. She studied multimedia journalism, and wanted to further utilize it by writing about her passion. Farida loves to take time for herself and unwinds by watching "Friends" and doing her skincare routine before bedtime.