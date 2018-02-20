These Hijabi Looks Will Make Your Everyday College Looks Trendy

College outfits can get boring and repetitive. As your years of undergraduate education pass by, you start feeling less like yourself because of the "same outfit, different day" vibes, and it could affect your mood. For winter semesters, you usually go for warm and comfy options like sneakers, scarves, jumpers, jeans and backpacks. Why not add a touch of style to your everyday college attire, and get inspired by these casual hijab looks we picked for you by the top hijabi fashion bloggers.
Main Image Credits: Instagram @sauf.etc
Instagram: @sauf.etc
Instagram: @summeralbarcha
Instagram: @feeeeya
Instagram: @mariaalia
Instagram: @fa6ma7sam
Instagram: @dinatokio
Instagram: @ascia
