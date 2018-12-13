 var mapping1 = googletag.sizeMapping(). addSize([1024, 768], [640, 360]). // Desktop addSize([384, 216], [384, 216]). // Mobile build();
Fashion

by Jasmine Kamal

Here's Where You Can Buy Cozy Wool Cardigans This Winter

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

The cardigan is among the most versatile clothing item anyone can own for most seasons. Its material, of course, differs according to which season we're in. In summer, you'll find cotton or silk cardigans but in winter, wool cardigans are a winner for their coziness and warmth.

Every time I roamed around stores to buy clothes for this winter 2019, I bumped into more than one kind, brand, color and shape of cardigans. I hadn't originally planned to get a chunky wool cardigan, but after organizing and taking a look at my wardrobe, I realized how it can be of great use to me. I bought myself one and to be honest, I think I might be going back to buy another.

Because of the amount of warmth wool provides, you might not need to have a lot of layers on. They give a chic modern look and go with almost anything. I've gathered below some cardigans from stores' winter 18/19 collections for those of you looking to add a wool cardigan to your wardrobe.


You can now get in touch with a professional stylist to help you choose the outfits that suit your personality, age and personal taste through Ask a Stylist.


Main Image Credits: Instagram @street_style_corner

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.


Stella McCartney
1 of 6
Stella McCartney
This cardigan is gonna be a soft cuddly one for your 'in need of comfort' days.
Zara
2 of 6
Zara
This old school style cardigan is in the perfect chic camel color for winter.
H&M
3 of 6
H&M
Even though H&M carry a lot of different styles of cardigans, this one is special for it extend up to the knees. This maroon color is also perfect for Christmas.
ASOS
4 of 6
ASOS
ASOS have this oversized cardigan mixed with the animal print trend.
Pull&Bear
5 of 6
Pull&Bear
Who doesn't love a good effortless oversized piece?
Alexa Chung
6 of 6
Alexa Chung
No one does vintage like Alexa. This 80's inspired piece is to die for.



