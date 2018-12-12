 var mapping1 = googletag.sizeMapping(). addSize([1024, 768], [640, 360]). // Desktop addSize([384, 216], [384, 216]). // Mobile build();
2
Christmas 2018
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Fashion Header image fustany fahsion trends how to wear hoodies in a stylish chic modern way winter 2019 mainimage

| by Farida Abdel Malek

18 Outfit Ideas to Give Your Hoodies a Chic Twist This Winter

The best thing about hoodies is that you already own 1, or 2 but probably 5. Besides being on the list of our winter PMS outfits and an essential sleepover attire, hoodies are now trending in a more modern, less slouchy way. With street style, hoodies are becoming more a statement and a interesting way to add edginess to your outfits, which is awesome because they're oh so comfortable.

If you're having a hard time imagining how a hoodie can look chic, check out the gallery below to see how to wear a hoodie and still look stylish. Remember no matter what brand, color, shape or size your hoodie is you can start styling it in a fresh way.


You can now get in touch with a professional stylist to help you choose the outfits that suit your personality, age and personal taste through Ask a Stylist.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @threadsstyling

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.


How to Wear Hoodies for Winter in a Chic Modern Way

thefashionspot.com

thefashionspot.com
How to Wear Hoodies for Winter in a Chic Modern Way

Instagram: @zedified_

Instagram: @zedified_
How to Wear Hoodies for Winter in a Chic Modern Way

Ethan Lai Via Harper's Bazaar

Ethan Lai Via Harper's Bazaar
How to Wear Hoodies for Winter in a Chic Modern Way

Instagram: @streetrends

Instagram: @streetrends
How to Wear Hoodies for Winter in a Chic Modern Way

Instagram: @threadsstyling

Instagram: @threadsstyling
How to Wear Hoodies for Winter in a Chic Modern Way

Instagram: @rawan

Instagram: @rawan
How to Wear Hoodies for Winter in a Chic Modern Way

Instagram: @marwaatik

Instagram: @marwaatik
How to Wear Hoodies for Winter in a Chic Modern Way

Instagram: @streetrends

Instagram: @streetrends
How to Wear Hoodies for Winter in a Chic Modern Way

Getty, Vanni Bassetti Via popsugar.com

Getty, Vanni Bassetti Via popsugar.com
How to Wear Hoodies for Winter in a Chic Modern Way

Instagram: @khaoulathings

Instagram: @khaoulathings
How to Wear Hoodies for Winter in a Chic Modern Way

Instagram: @streetrends

Instagram: @streetrends
How to Wear Hoodies for Winter in a Chic Modern Way

Instagram: @threadsstyling

Instagram: @threadsstyling
How to Wear Hoodies for Winter in a Chic Modern Way

Instagram: @streetrends

Instagram: @streetrends
How to Wear Hoodies for Winter in a Chic Modern Way

thefashionspot.com

thefashionspot.com
How to Wear Hoodies for Winter in a Chic Modern Way

thefashionspot.com

thefashionspot.com
How to Wear Hoodies for Winter in a Chic Modern Way

zoekarssen.com

zoekarssen.com
How to Wear Hoodies for Winter in a Chic Modern Way

styledumonde.com

styledumonde.com
How to Wear Hoodies for Winter in a Chic Modern Way

thefashionspot.com

thefashionspot.com

You might also like



Tags: Hoodie  Jumpers  Sweaters  Oversized sweaters  Jackets  Coats  Latest fashion trends  Latest trends  Trends   Winter trends  Fashion 2019  Winter fashion 2019  Style ideas  Street style fashion  Chic  Modern   2019 fashion  Style tips 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑