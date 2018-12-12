18 Outfit Ideas to Give Your Hoodies a Chic Twist This Winter

The best thing about hoodies is that you already own 1, or 2 but probably 5. Besides being on the list of our winter PMS outfits and an essential sleepover attire, hoodies are now trending in a more modern, less slouchy way. With street style, hoodies are becoming more a statement and a interesting way to add edginess to your outfits, which is awesome because they're oh so comfortable.

If you're having a hard time imagining how a hoodie can look chic, check out the gallery below to see how to wear a hoodie and still look stylish. Remember no matter what brand, color, shape or size your hoodie is you can start styling it in a fresh way.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @threadsstyling