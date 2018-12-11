Winter 2018/2019: 26 Outfit Inspirations Every Hijabi Doesn't Want To Miss

Winter has finally arrived, and hijabi's who are also winter lovers are probably now in search of outfit ideas that are in style and at the same time compliment their modest style.

You probably know that long coats, woolen cardigans and over-sized sweaters are so in this winter, but how to style these trendy pieces is the real challenge. Today, we've brought each hijabi a condensed list of outfit ideas and combo pieces that she doesn't want to miss this season.





Main image credits: Instagram @withloveleena

