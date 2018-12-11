 var mapping1 = googletag.sizeMapping(). addSize([1024, 768], [640, 360]). // Desktop addSize([384, 216], [384, 216]). // Mobile build();
2
Fashion

| by Sara Khalil

Winter 2018/2019: 26 Outfit Inspirations Every Hijabi Doesn't Want To Miss



Winter has finally arrived, and hijabi's who are also winter lovers are probably now in search of outfit ideas that are in style and at the same time compliment their modest style.

You probably know that long coats, woolen cardigans and over-sized sweaters are so in this winter, but how to style these trendy pieces is the real challenge. Today, we've brought each hijabi a condensed list of outfit ideas and combo pieces that she doesn't want to miss this season.


Main image credits: Instagram @withloveleena

You can now get in touch with a professional stylist to help you choose the outfits that suits your personality, age and personal taste through Ask a Stylist.

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.


