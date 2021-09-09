The Colors That Pop For Each Skin Tone

Sometimes choosing what to wear can be the most difficult thing, very often choosing the colours and matching the colours together can be tricky. What colour looks best on me? Does this colour make me look dull? What pants should I wear if I’m wearing this colour, for example, yellow? With different skin tones, we are all beautiful and there isn’t really an actual notion of wearing this and not that, but this is for on those days where you feel like something is off. Because we know that it's sometimes difficult to get ready, here is your guide on how to wear colours that pop for your skin tone.



Image credits: fozaza, Jessica Kahawaty, Pinterest





The right colours to wear if you have an olive skin tone: Olive skin tones are very neutral and not hard to pair at all. Apart from boring neutrals (this isn’t what this article is about). Think greens and purples. Any shade of bright pink, bright orange and bright red will bring out your bronze undertones perfectly. Crisp white will also look fabulous on you, maybe even an off-white or beige.

You should avoid: We would avoid colours such as yellow, if it’s the wrong shade it will dull you out. (Pastel yellow is maybe the best one) Also, greys and colours with not a lot of vibrance.



Image credits: Amina Khalil Official, Passant Shawky, Madison Beer

The right colours to wear if you have a medium skin tone: A great way to start is to stick to richer shades like dark red, emerald green and electric blue. Any shade of deep navy, deep purple and bright pink will make your skin tone pop.

TIP: try to find these colours paired well together in a colour blocking outfit.



You should avoid: Any shade of beige that is exactly like your skin tone. Also, dark shades (dark browns and greys) can look rather unflattering.

Image credits: Jamila Awad, Lana Del Rey, Bella Hadid

The right colours to wear if you have a fair skin tone: If you're looking for the right colours to wear with a fair skin tone, it can be a bit tricky. Any earth or neutral colours like olive, bright green, brown and beige will look great on you. Royal blue, electric blue, subtle red, light pink will only compliment your peachy or cold undertones. Also any deep colours like burgundy, dark purple and black will give the perfect contrast with your skin.



You should avoid : Metallic silver, extremely light shades, and neon colours that won't flatter you very much. Most importantly, extremely vibrant pieces must be worn with caution to how it pairs with your blue and green undertones.

Image credits: Champagnemani, Justine Skye, Beyonce

The right colours to wear if you have a deeper skin tone: If you coordinate your colour palette, anything from light shades, medium to pastels look so good. In general, saturated colours embrace your gorgeous deeper tones perfectly. The more colour the better, they look so amazing on you. Also, warm colours like orange and red will make for the perfect combination. White also looks stunning, it really does make you pop.



You should avoid: Generic brown and grey shades aren’t the easiest to pair as nude colours are often hard to incorporate into an outfit. This is why you should try and find browns either deeper or lighter (just how beige should be avoided) than your tone and not the exact shade. And in general, greys are actually really annoying and dull all of us out, so proceed with caution.

Rewritten and Edited by: Sara Ismail