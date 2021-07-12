We all have different body shapes, and what works for one may not work for another. It can be difficult to determine what exactly complements your body shape; you must be proud of your body shape, and we are all beautiful in our own ways. We like to wear bright flowy clothes in the summer, and I can help you achieve a sexy summer look.

I'll walk you through how to pick your summer vibe according to your body type and will definitely turn heads this summer.

Tips on How to Style and Wear Crochet Clothes



Let's start with the basics. There are five body shapes: apple, pear/ triangle, rectangle, hourglass, and inverted triangle.

1. Apple Body Shape









The apple body shape has a large bust, narrow hips, and a full stomach area. Apples frequently have slim legs and flat bottoms.

Apple Body Type: How to Style a White Shirt for Your Body Shape







Image Credits: Pinterest

When it comes to the apple body shape, wear clothes that define your waist, such as a wrap dress. It has a waistline and is a form-fitting cover-up.

Apple Body Type: How to Style a Dress According to Your Body Shape



2. Pear/Trianglebody shape









The pear body shape is characterized by wide hips that are wider than the bust and shoulders. This body shape also has a defined waist and proportionately slim arms and shoulders.

Pear Body Type: How to Style a White Shirt for Your Body Shape







Image Credits: Who What Wear

When styling your body shape, your main goal should be to create a balance. For this summer, try wearing a matching set with a square neckline or any open neckline; a V-neck also works because it shows off your collarbone and chest, drawing the eye up.

Pear Body Type: How to Style a Dress According to Your Body Shape



3. Rectangle Body Shape









The rectangle body shape is characterized by measurements that are equal at the bust, waist, and hips. And no defined waistline.

Rectangle Body Type: How to Style Printed Pants for Your Body Shape







Image Credits: Amazon

The main goal for a rectangle body shape is to create curves for your figure. Pleated pants add volume to your lower half with flowy, glamorous pleating, which helps to create curves. It goes well with a graphic tee or a crop top.

Rectangle Body Type: How to Style a White Shirt for Your Body Shape



4. Hourglass Body Shape









The hourglass body shape is characterized by nearly equal hip and bust measurements, as well as smaller waist sizes. The shoulders are slightly round, and the legs are proportionate to the rest of the body.

Hourglass Body Type: How to Style a Dress According to Your Body Shape







Image Credits: Dress Head

A jumpsuit would look stunning on you this summer. It will highlight your curves and add volume to your lower half. and if it has a belt, it will draw attention to your waistline.

Hourglass Body Type: How to Style Printed Pants for Your Body Shape



5. Inverted Triangle Body Shape









The inverted triangle body shape has broad shoulders and a bust that narrows to the hips. The strong shoulders give this body shape an athletic appearance.

Which Jeans Fits Your Body Shape Perfectly







Image Credits: Virou Tendencia

To try to find structured pieces that already have a built-in shape, an A-line dress is the answer. When a triangle-shaped dress meets an inverted triangle frame, it creates balance.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @leoniehanne