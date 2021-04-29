Hourglass Body Type: How to Style a Dress According to Your Body Shape

Corsets were once used to help women get the curvy sexy hourglass figure. Hourglass body shapes are very beautiful and really fun to style. Styling your body type becomes much easier once you understand your body shape and how best to flatter it. With a few easy tips and tricks you can easily style yourself, and learn new ways to wear whatever you like. In this article, I gathered a few helpful tips to help you know more about your body and how to style it too. Let's get into it and know how to style dresses for the hourglass body type.

So, what are the common features of the hourglass body type:

1. Defined waist

2. Proportional shoulder and hips.

How to style the hourglass body shape?

The trick to dressing an hourglass figure is to keep it simple, draw attention to your waist and show off your lovely curvy figure. You have amazing curves. Embrace them in body-hugging silhouettes, if you’d like.

How to pick dresses for an hourglass body shape?

Wrap dresses are perfect for hourglass body shapes

















Image Credits: Hollywoodlife



If you're looking for a dress to really flatter your hourglass figure, a wrap dress is always a good option. This is a type of dress that every hourglass woman would love to have in her closet. Wrap dresses are the easiest way to draw attention to the defined waist.

Your go-to piece is a fit-and-flare dress









Image Credits: Instagram @iamkb

Fit and flare dresses are fitted at the top and flare out at the hips. They're more subtly sexy than bodycon dresses, but they’re still really flattering. They highlight the bust and define the waist while flowing freely from the hips.

If you want to highlight your curves a bodycon dress will do the trick









Image Credits: Instagram @kimkardashian

A bodycon dress is a stunning way to highlight your body shape and curves. Because it's fitted, it looks great with hourglass body types and it’s such a simple way to flatter the body shape.

Add a belt to your dress to accentuate your waist





Image Credits: Instagram @menna_el_sonny

Aside from wrap dresses that come with a belt, adding a belt in general to a dress is always a good idea to highlight and define a waist. This style is also appropriate for hijabis; if you want to wear a flowy dress while still emphasizing your waist, a belt will help.

5 general tips to keep in mind when choosing a dress for hourglass body shapes:

1. Wear belts with oversized dresses to define the waist for a more flattering look.

2. Go for dresses that show off your curvy silhouette.

3. Simple and minimal pieces would be especially flattering on you.

4. Focus on dresses that define the waist.