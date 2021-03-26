Friday Fashion Fits: Tips for Styling and Choosing Flowy Dresses

They're comfortable, they're versatile, they're easy to wear and they're really flattering. You picked flowy dresses this week and doing this has really hyped up our excitement for spring. Today, we're going to be giving you some tips on how to style loose dresses and pick the ones that you'll love to wear all spring and summer.

18 ON SALE Winter Pieces to Buy Now for Next Year

Wait for our new Friday Fashion Fits article next Friday and don’t forget to vote on our Instagram or Facebook for which pieces you want us to talk about next.

Scroll down to see more flowy dresses...

Fustany tips for picking a loose flowy dress:

1. Choose the level of looseness that's comfortable for you. When you're shopping, you'll find many different options of flowy-ness and fits. You might try some on and they feel off and others you will love, so be patient until you find the fit you love the most on you.

2. If you are going to get more than one, then diversify. Get a floral one, another plain one, a printed one and so on...

19 Outfit Ideas to Help You Wear Sequins During the Day and Night

3. Get to know your body shape. Understanding your body shape will help make your shopping a lot easier. It will help you understand how to style things differently and make everything work for you!

Try wearing a belt with a loose dress

Choosing a loose fitted dress doesn't mean that your curves and body shape won't show. You can use a belt to give your waist definition. If the dress doesn't come with an attached belt, try a chic leather belt. Brown and camel ones look beautiful with floral dresses.

These Jeans Tips Are a Game Changer for Petites

A defined waist as an alternative for a belt

If you don't want to wear a belt, but still want some definition at the waist, you're in luck because a lot of loose dresses come with elastics at the waist, some are defined and others are seamless.

Flowy dresses with jackets

If it's still a little chilly or you want to layer pieces with you flowy dress...denim jackets, leather jackets and even cardigans can look great with a loose dress. They can also help dress up or down the look.

How to Choose Your Wedding Veil Length

Ruffles, puffed sleeves and off the shoulder

If you're looking for a more distinctive style of dress, you can pick one that has more to its design and detail. We love seeing puffy sleeves with a flowy dress. They're also beautiful as off the shoulder dresses and of course ruffles are always a way to make more of a statement.

How to Wear Belts During Pregnancy: 8 Style Ideas and Tips

How to formal-ize a flowy dress

Who says you can't wear a flowy dress to the office or formal event. It only takes one piece to completely change a look. And of course, we're talking about the blazer. It can make any look, whatever it is, more serious and chic. Choose a blazer in a color that goes well with your dress and finish off the look with some nice heels.