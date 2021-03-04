These Jeans Tips Are a Game Changer for Petites

Do you fuss about finding the perfect pair of jeans because you are petite? Well, with our guide on jeans tips for petite women, you will never go wrong again. Going casual, in jeans, t-shirt and sneakers is very tempting, but you still want to look fashionably casual, correct? With these tips, you will be able to wear any of your jeans for any dress code.

It's okay if they're too long

Image Credits: Via Fashionista

The most important jeans tip every woman should know is that a tailor is their best friend. If you find a pair of jeans that fit perfectly at your waist, hips, butt, but is too long, get them! Head over to your tailor and adjust the height that best suits you.

Why not try straight legs?

Image Credits: Style Du Monde



Own different styles of jeans. Just because you love skinny jeans, doesn't mean you should only own skinnies. A great jeans tips for petite women is that you should try owning straight legs, as they create a lengthening illusion.

High waisted jeans are awesome

Image Credits: BG005/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Via InStyle



High waisted jeans are not only really in, but they will also give off a longer looking bottom half. Another bonus with the high waist jeans, is that they will suck in your tummy, and accentuate your curves and butt.

Note: This rule is not golden, not all high waisted jeans will be great. You need to try on several waist lengths to know what you like the most suits your body shape.

Cuffing your jeans

Image Credits: Walk in Wonderland



This is a great tip for petite women, especially that it can be done on the inside and the outside. Just choose whatever look you prefer and looks good. Personally, I think jeans cuffed on the inside that hit directly above your ankle are great.

Wear flats with skinny jeans for everyday looks

Image Credits: Splash News. Via E! Online



When picking out jeans for petite women, I have noticed that flats and ballerinas go very well with skinnies. However, if you have small ankles and petite legs, maybe long sneakers. The best pair of shoes to wear with your jeans and your petite figure is a good pair of oxford shoes. Of course in the evening you can throw on heels, they look great as well.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @jessleecarpenter