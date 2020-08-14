Friday Fashion Fits: How to Style Your Puff Sleeve Dresses for Summer

Puff sleeve dresses or puff shoulder dresses are all the rage. It's an 80s trend that has been back for a while and seems to be staying. Thankfully so, because we have to admit...they look fantastic. They're something really chic and confident about wearing a puff sleeve dress. We discussed them briefly before, but this time we're talking about puff sleeve summer dresses, from the beach to your evening looks.

Don't forget to scroll down to the gallery below for some more puff sleeve dresses ideas...

How to style puff sleeve dresses this summer:

Puff shoulder dresses for a beach holiday

For a beach holiday, a puff shoulder dress would be your perfect way to dress up while still staying comfy and summery. They look stunning with strappy sandals. Try to go for a midi dress if you want to show off your sandals. Pair it with a cute beach bag or beaded bag art night.

Evening puff shoulder dresses

These 5 are perfect examples of how you can rock a puff shoulder dress to an evening event. summer patterns, bold colors, poofy gowns, what's not to like? You don't need to do much else with styling because the dress speaks for itself. Pair it with a sleek hairdo, simple heeled sandals and you're done.

White puff sleeve dresses

White dresses are an enormous trend this year. Puff sleeve white dresses are really romantic, chic and can look very regal. Also white is really flattering on everyone and it's a great summer day look as well. A good way to style these is with a belt and gold accent and jewelry.

Statement puff sleeve

Sometimes it's go big or go home. If you want to go all out, nothing's better and cooler than going for a dramatic puff shoulder or sleeve detail to stand out. Add to that a bright summery colored dress too and you're good to go. If you want to tone down the look, you can go for a shorter dress or go easy on the accessories.

Subtle puff sleeve

If you're not into too much drama and you want something simple for summer but with that modern twist, you can go for a relaxed subtle puff sleeve that still gives you that 80s inspired look. Going for softer muted tones will also help you out for a more minimal look.