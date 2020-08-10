Summer 2020 Beach Footwear Trends to Give You Both Comfort and Style

Once the summer starts, our mind is immediately occupied by wanting to be by the beach. Of course our beach look also comes to mind...and that includes our summer beach footwear. Keeping up with summer 2020 fashion trends, we wanted to bring you some of the latest and coolest beach footwear trends for summer 2020, so you can have a comfy but fashionable beach vacation.

Friday Fashion Fits: Pick the Best Ruffled Swimsuit for Your Body Shape

Scroll down to see more summer 2020 beach footwear...

Strap sandals trend summer 2020

This throwback trend is really popular this year, despite its simplicity. Wide strapped sandals are being sold by some of the top fashion brands and women have been wearing them day and night. They're really comfortable and you can pick a simple or bold design depending on your style.

Pick Your Summer 2020 Outfits Inspired by These UAE Fashion Bloggers

Rope sandals trend

Sandals with rope laces and straps are also another big trend since last year and they're perfect for the beach. It perfectly fits the aesthetic and they come in sandals and slippers. They also come in beige tones which are so chic and a blue one would be really beautiful for summer too.

Friday Fashion Fits: How to Layer and Stack Your Necklaces

Summer mules

Mules have also been really in for a while and fashion bloggers love them. The heels give a really nice chic look to your beach wear and you can pick a bright colored mule to brighten up your summer look.

The Tiered Dresses Summer 2020 Trend and Where to Shop for Them

Espadrilles for summer 2020 fashion

Espadrilles are essential pieces for your summer wardrobe, especially for a beach holiday. They're also really popular for summer 2020 fashion. They come open toed or closed, flat or heeled wedges. They can be really comfortable and the neutral shades go with everything. Wear them with a straw or wicker bag, they look great together.

How to Style the Popular Summer Trend: Satin Skirts

Slides and slippers Summer 2020

Slippers and slides are the easiest option for summer. No fuss and they're so chic and comfortable. We love Hermès's classic slides but you can also choose straw, woven slides or just simple leather ones.

The Four Best Ways to Wear Platform Sandals with Your Summer Outfits

Platform sandals summer trend 2020

Platform sandals are back with wide high heels and most girls have been packing them for the beach as well for comfort and style. Pick the heel height that you're comfortable with and style it in a modern way with wide bermuda shorts or white wide legged pants.

9 Modest Swimwear Brands to Help You Find the Best Burkinis!

Flip flops and thong sandals

Thong sandals and flip flops are the ultimate summer piece, but this year they can also be your fashion statement. You can pick heeled ones in a bright color for a glamorous look or go for simple flip flops for your beach day look. You can't go wrong with neutrals, but brights are so fun for summer and a simple way to add a pop of color to your look.

Here's how to shop from your own wardrobe.