How to Style this Summer's New Trend: The Satin Skirt

The satin skirt is one of the summer 2019 fashion trends that has taken over and seen countless of times recently worn by bloggers and celebrities. However, it's one of these fashion trends that a lot of women find hard to style. Picking the right satin skirt for your body shape and how to best style it is what this article is all about.

What Are the Trendiest Looks of the Satin Skirt?

The most popular cut from the satin skirt is the midi satin skirt, we've seen it in a variety of colors such as yellow, red, pink, purple and even neon. There is also the full length satin skirt, but the one you'll see most fashionistas going for is the midi skirt version. It gives perfect summer vibes and suits most body types.

How to Pick the Best Satin Skirt for Your Body Shape?

If you are looking to try out the satin skirt trend, look for the cuts that would best suit your body type. Straight cuts would work best for pear or hourglass shaped body types, and if you are a rectangle or apple try out the A line flowy one. If you love to go for a fiercer look, try satin skirts with animal prints and you'll notice it giving you some nice curves too.

Styling Satin Skirts for Day or Night

In the mornings, style your satin skirt with a simple cotton T-shirt and a pair of dad sneakers for a laid back casual look. Change it up with an off shoulder top and heels to make the look more chic and suitable for the evenings or pick up a cute lace top if feminine and classy is more your style. You can also wear your satin skirt for work by teaming it up with a formal blazer jacket.

Tips to Wear the Satin Skirt in the Hot Summer Weather

Satin is known to be a very tricky fabric when trying to wear in the summer as it can stick to the body and doesn't absorb moisture easily. Try out these few tips to wear it comfortably without worry in the hot weather.

- Avoid wearing your satin skirt if you know you'll be out in the hot sun for a long time or if there is a heat wave so you wouldn't feel sweaty.

- The satin skirt can easily get stained with sweat specially the lighter colors. Choose satin skirts that have a cotton under skirt lining to absorb all the moisture or wear a detachable one underneath your skirt.

- Before buying your trendy summer satin skirt, make sure that it has a light flowy fabric instead of the stiff satin kind that will be very uncomfortable for you to wear in the heat.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @thearizonadiaries