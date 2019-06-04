Keep up with the Trend and Learn How to Style the Two-Color Wrap Dress

Wrap dresses have spread widely this summer and we have seen them on many fashion bloggers plus they're selling in all stores now. The minute I saw them I thought about how simple they are to wear and so I can give you tips about how to style them. Today you will learn how to wear and style the two-color wrap dress trend with these easy-to-follow tips.

Choosing The Right Color

Look for the colors that match your complexion. Trending colors are fuschia, red, and turquoise. Warm colors will go with darker skin tones while bright ones will match fair skin tones.

Wrap Dresses For Curvy Bodies

The wrap dress is perfect for curvy women especially the apple body shape. It flatters the abdomen smaller and gives the body a really sexy look. So if you have a curvy body, don’t hesitate to wear a two-color wrap dress like these curvy fashion bloggers.

Shoes and Bag Color

To make things easy, you can choose one of the wrap dress colors to be the color of your bag and shoes. For a different option pick a neutral color that suits the colors of the dress, such as nude, beige, or black.

Can you wear the two-color wrap dress for a special evening?

This trend is great because it can be worn anytime, day and night. Hadia Ghaleb chose a black and fuchsia dress for the evening and it looks amazing, because it's all about the material, the fit and the styling. On the other hand, in the case of a morning outfit, go for a simple design and pastel colors.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @hadiaghaleb