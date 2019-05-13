2
by Omneya Hossam

Sandals Trends 2019: How Everyone Will Be Wearing Them This Summer

I Love summer for many reasons, one of them being sandals. It’s my favorite time of the year where I can just slip on my bright color sandal and let my feet enjoy the sun and air especially when they had been hiding in winter for quite some time! And I try to remember as much as I can to wear sunscreen so my feet won't get sunburnt.

Sandals come in many styles and this year it’s all about the colors; bold bright shades together with nude colors to satisfy all tastes. It’s no longer exclusive to dresses or the beach because you can wear them with everything anywhere anytime.

Some of the trendy styles include: The leather lace-up sandals, which everybody seems to be head over heels for. Basic flat sandals in white and pastel colors are very popular, especially that they match almost everything, along with the PVC clear and sporty sandals.

Whether high heels or flat sandals, this summer women will be wearing them with jeans, dresses, skirts, pants and even match them with hijabi outfits. Here are some of the latest  2019 sandals trends that will take your breath away immediately.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @Aldo_shoes

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.


Instagram: @Aldo_shoes

Instagram: @Aldo_shoes
Instagram: @Aldo_shoes

Instagram: @Aldo_shoes
Instagram: @Aldo_shoes

Instagram: @Aldo_shoes
Instagram: @Aldo_shoes

Instagram: @Aldo_shoes
Instagram: @Aldo_shoes

Instagram: @Aldo_shoes
Instagram: @hm

Instagram: @hm
Instagram: @hm

Instagram: @hm
Instagram: @hm

Instagram: @hm
Instagram: @hm

Instagram: @hm
Instagram: @hm

Instagram: @hm
Instagram: @hm

Instagram: @hm
Instagram: @evannelucas

Instagram: @evannelucas
Instagram: @charleskeithofficial

Instagram: @charleskeithofficial

