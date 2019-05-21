Fashion
May 21, 2019 04:39 PM | by Hager Hatem
For Curvy Girls...Shine in Modern Jumpsuits and Style Them in Many Ways
Modern jumpsuits are a go-to choice for many girls and usually curvy girls have some hesitation when it comes to jumpsuits, thinking it would highlight their flaws. However, there are some designs that would fit them perfectly.
Between striped jumpsuit and wide legged there are many options for curvy girls and here are some to consider.
Main Image Credits: Instagram @maxeygreene
Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.
1 of 7
V-Neck Jumpsuit
You can go for bright colors with a v-neck to look taller and slimmer. Image Credits: Instagram: @curvesonabudget13
2 of 7
Stripped Colorful Jumpsuit
Stripes will make you look slimmer so go with any colors. Image Credits: Instagram @curvesonabudget13
3 of 7
Wrap Jumpsuit
Go for a wrap jumpsuit to highlight your waist. Image Credits: Instagram @erianalane
4 of 7
Printed Jumpsuit
Printed Jumpsuits are always a good option.Wear them in dark colors and with high heels. Image Credits: Instagram @girlwithcurves
5 of 7
Wide-legged Jumpsuit
Wide-legged Jumpsuit will give an effortless chic look. Wear them with mini or medium bags. Image Credits: Instagram @girlwithcurves
6 of 7
Neutral Colors Jumpsuit
Choose a neutral colored jumpsuit and wear it with any stylish colorful bag. Image Credits: Instagram @iambeauticurve
7 of 7
Striped Jumpsuit
Image Credits: Instagram @iambeauticurve 2