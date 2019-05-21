2
| by Hager Hatem

For Curvy Girls...Shine in Modern Jumpsuits and Style Them in Many Ways

Modern jumpsuits are a go-to choice for many girls and usually curvy girls have some hesitation when it comes to jumpsuits, thinking it would highlight their flaws. However, there are some designs that would fit them perfectly. 

Between striped jumpsuit and wide legged there are many options for curvy girls and here are some to consider.


Main Image Credits: Instagram @maxeygreene

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.


V-Neck Jumpsuit
1 of 7
V-Neck Jumpsuit
You can go for bright colors with a v-neck to look taller and slimmer. Image Credits: Instagram: @curvesonabudget13
Stripped Colorful Jumpsuit
2 of 7
Stripped Colorful Jumpsuit
Stripes will make you look slimmer so go with any colors. Image Credits: Instagram @curvesonabudget13
Wrap Jumpsuit
3 of 7
Wrap Jumpsuit
Go for a wrap jumpsuit to highlight your waist. Image Credits: Instagram @erianalane
Printed Jumpsuit
4 of 7
Printed Jumpsuit
Printed Jumpsuits are always a good option.Wear them in dark colors and with high heels. Image Credits: Instagram @girlwithcurves
Wide-legged Jumpsuit
5 of 7
Wide-legged Jumpsuit
Wide-legged Jumpsuit will give an effortless chic look. Wear them with mini or medium bags. Image Credits: Instagram @girlwithcurves
Neutral Colors Jumpsuit
6 of 7
Neutral Colors Jumpsuit
Choose a neutral colored jumpsuit and wear it with any stylish colorful bag. Image Credits: Instagram @iambeauticurve
Striped Jumpsuit
7 of 7
Striped Jumpsuit
Image Credits: Instagram @iambeauticurve 2



