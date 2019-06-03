2
Ramadan 2019
Write with Us
| by Heba Abohemed

30 Cute Hijab Outfit Ideas for Chic Eid Gatherings

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

Just a few days are ahead of us for Eid celebrations and family gatherings to begin, so it’s about time to start thinking about Eid outfits. Yes, Eid is always a great opportunity to show off a new outfit, and even if it’s not new, you can gather up many hijab outfit ideas from pieces you already own. Actually, I bet these 30 hijab outfit ideas for Eid will inspire you, and you'll have a chic Eid look.

Let me give you a little insight on what’s currently trending for hijab fashion...monochrome looks, big skirts and statements and of course, the beautiful flowy dresses are always a winner for a chic hijab style.

Don’t wonder a lot, and scroll down to take a look at these 30 hijab outfits for chic Eid gatherings.


Main Image Credits: Instagram @dalalid

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.


Instagram: @sondos_aq

Instagram: @sondos_aq
Hijab Outfit Ideas

Instagram: @haneenalsaify

Instagram: @haneenalsaify
Hijab Outfit Ideas

Instagram: @mrmr_4

Instagram: @mrmr_4
Hijab Outfit Ideas

Instagram: @sondos_aq

Instagram: @sondos_aq
Hijab Outfit Ideas

Instagram: @dalalid

Instagram: @dalalid
Hijab Outfit Ideas

Instagram: @fa6ma7sam

Instagram: @fa6ma7sam
Hijab Outfit Ideas

Instagram: @dalalid

Instagram: @dalalid
Hijab Outfit Ideas

Instagram: @justfatema

Instagram: @justfatema

