Summer 2020
by Farida Abdel Malek

70 Summer 2020 Outfit Ideas for Every Girl Out There

You can never get enough of summer outfit ideas. Who doesn't love scrolling through Pinterest looking at summer outfits? It just makes the day slightly better and your outfit that day a little bit more sophisticated. So, we thought we'd bring you the ultimate guide with 70 summer 2020 outfit ideas for everygirl and different tastes. 

Scroll down to see 70 summer outfit ideas for 2020...

The White Shirt

The white shirt doesn't leave my side all summer. It's the easiest thing to wear and style in summer, whether you're running errands, going out at night or hitting the beach. You can dress it up, dress it down and even use to it to compliment another piece. 

Something Blue

There's something about blues that says summer in a cool but slightly understated way. Go for a bright shade or toned down pastel, depending on your preference or scale of drama. I love an all blue summer outfit. 

Easy Casual Summer Outfits

Everyone's favorite casual summer outfits are not only comfy but so easy to wear and pull off. You can wear a dress, monochrome outfit with wide legged pants or the classic tee and jeans or shorts. 

Dressing Up

It's so fun to dress up in summer. We can wear colors and have them pop up in the sun or compliment our tan. For an evening look you can rock a gorgeous floral dress or a satin one. Don't forget to pair your favorite skirts with some glamorous tops. 

