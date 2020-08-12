2
Summer 2020
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Styling Course About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي

    Fustany on Instagram Fustany on Facebook
    Follow us on @Fustany, we're fun!
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Fashion Header image fustany stylish mamas where to buy maternity swimwear mainimage

| by Mai Atef

10 Places to Shop for Maternity Swimwear for Summer 2020

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

If you're looking for a swimsuit that is comfortable for you and your belly, but is still chic, you can start looking for options right away from these stores near you. Maternity swimwear is thankfully not as big of a struggle as it used to be. But still a lot of pregnant women don't know where to buy maternity swimsuits. So, today we're showing you 10 places to shop for maternity swimwear. 

12 Pregnancy Looks for a Fashionable Baby Bump

10 Places to Buy Maternity Swimwear for Summer 2020

1. H&M Maternity swimwear

undefined

Whether you like to shop online or go to the store yourself, you can find really cute designs at H&M. If you like simple swimwear, they have a really nice one-piece in black. 

7 Tips on How to Wear Skirts During Pregnancy

2. ASOS maternity swimwear

undefined

If you love bright and fun swimsuits, this floral one from ASOS is really cute. It will give you such a nice lively look by the pool or beach. They also have other designs that we think you might like. 

3. NINE & BEYOND Maternity swimsuits

undefined

Looking for a feminine beach look? This swimsuit with a shoulder detail is really cute and a subtle statement. You can choose between black or pink. Check out NINE & BEYOND here.

4. Maternity swimwear from HATCH

undefined

Ruffles have been a big swimsuit trend for a while and is there anything better than a red bikini? This one from HATCH also has high waisted bottoms to keep your bump comfy.

5 Essential Do's and Dont's for Breastfeeding and Nursing Clothes

5. Namshi Maternity swimsuits

undefined

Namshi is really popular for maternity swimwear, a lot of fashion bloggers love it. There are a lot of different styles there, to give you a great beach look. Check out their website here and choose the right swimsuit for you.

6. Maternity swimwear from Next

undefined

If you're looking for a simple but bright swimsuit trying shopping at Next. They have very comfy looking designs.

7 Tips to Help You Pick the Best Underwear for After a C-Section

7. Kiabi maternity swimsuits

undefined

Kiabi are also offering simple maternity swimwear to give your a modern soft look. You can find one-piece options at Kiabi.

8. Mummyista maternity swimwear

undefined

Mummyista are offering modern colored and patterned swimsuits that would look gorgeous by the beach and pool. Check them out here.

9. Topshop maternity swimsuits

undefined

If you want to buy a staple timeless maternity swimsuit, that you can wear throughout your pregnancy, you have to check out Topshop.

Friday Fashion Fits: Pick the Best Ruffled Swimsuit for Your Body Shape

10. Maternity swimwear from Baby store

undefined

Colorful and statement swimsuits with details are definitely eye-catching. Fashion bloggers love wearing them. You can find cool designs at Babystore.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @julia.flabat


Book with us on Ask a Stylist and you’ll never wonder what to wear again. You’ll be a pro at styling yourself perfectly.




You might also like




Tags: Maternity swimwear  Swimsuits  Swimwear  Maternity  Maternity fashion  Maternity wear   Pregnancy  Pregnancy fashion  Pregnant   Topshop   Asos  H&m  Shopping  Shopping tips 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑