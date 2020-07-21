12 Pregnancy Looks for a Fashionable Baby Bump During the Eid Holiday

We all love to dress up during Eid, and this includes pregnant women as well! To help you have a stylish baby bump during this Eid, I gathered 12 maternity outfit ideas for eid that you can easily copy. Women often think that maternity fashion is quite hard, but with a little bit of work, you can totally achieve a stylish pregnancy look during Eid.

Just scroll through and get ready to be inspired with these 12 chic pregnancy outfit ideas for Eid...

White Maternity Dresses

Whit is perfect for summer and eid, not just because it's festive but because it's comfortable with the summer heat. Cotton, chiffon, tulle and lace...make your pick and as for the design, layered dresses and ruffles are really cute. You can style them with the simplest accessories like sunglasses, gold layered necklaces and hoops.

Floral Skirts and T-Shirts

Floral skirts in whatever style...maxi, midi, tight or flowy are a beautiful piece to go for. You can comfortably wear them with a t-shirt, printed or plain, depending on your preference. You can also try tucking it in or tying it at the front. This outfit looks great with sneakers, flats or heels for more charm.

Maternity Jumpsuits

Nothing's easier than a jumpsuit for a modern chic maternity look. You can wear it with a t-shirt of tank top underneath, however some of them come with sleeves and so you won't be needing to wear anything with it or fuss. If it's a neutral colored jumpsuit, it would be fun to go for bright colored shoes. If it's in a dark color, go for white to brighten the look up for summer like the outfit on the left with white sneakers.

Floral Maternity Dresses

As you know, floral dresses are really popular this summer 2020. You can go for short, midi or maxi dresses. They also come with spaghetti straps and puffy sleeves, which is another big trend this year. You can wear them with sneakers for a casual look, slip-ons or heeled sandals for the evening.

