5 Do's and Don'ts for Breastfeeding and Nursing Clothes That You Need to Know

Every nursing mom can face the challenge of picking the right breastfeeding clothes. Breastfeeding is great for you and your baby and we know how hard it gets when you go outside and it’s time to feed your baby. So we made a list of clothes to avoid while breastfeeding in order to make it easier for you to breastfeed your baby when you are outside.

T-shirts

Avoid wearing tight T-shirts and go for buttoned shirts and blouses. It is much easier to unbutton a shirt than lift it all up for breastfeeding. Another option is to wear nursing-specific clothes. They are made of two layers that make it so easy to breastfeed and they are available at most local stores.





Image Credits: Destination Maternity

Jumpsuits

Being a mom doesn’t mean you can’t be stylish, this is why we are not going to tell you to not wear jumpsuits, but instead, look for jumpsuits that have two-layers made especially for nursing.

Bras

Avoid wearing the traditional bra as now there are nursing bras for breastfeeding that make the whole process easier for women whether inside or outside the house. They also provide support and comfort so you can wear them every day under any outfit.





Image Credits: H&M

Off The Shoulder

In general off the shoulder and one shoulder clothes are not practical, but if you want to wear them you can bring your nursing cover along. It is a cover you can tie around your neck when feeding your baby that covers all the upper area.





Image Credits: The Bump

Party Dresses

When it comes to special occasions and party dresses, go for v-neck shapes. They are so much easier to deal with when it comes to breastfeeding than other necklines.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @riri_dada