2
Summer 2019
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Fashion Header image fustany fashion stylish mamas tips to wear everyday clothes and brestfeed main image

| by Mai Atef

5 Do's and Don'ts for Breastfeeding and Nursing Clothes That You Need to Know

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

Every nursing mom can face the challenge of picking the right breastfeeding clothes. Breastfeeding is great for you and your baby and we know how hard it gets when you go outside and it’s time to feed your baby. So we made a list of clothes to avoid while breastfeeding in order to make it easier for you to breastfeed your baby when you are outside.

T-shirts

Avoid wearing tight T-shirts and go for buttoned shirts and blouses. It is much easier to unbutton a shirt than lift it all up for breastfeeding. Another option is to wear nursing-specific clothes. They are made of two layers that make it so easy to breastfeed and they are available at most local stores.

undefined

Image Credits: Destination Maternity

Jumpsuits

Being a mom doesn’t mean you can’t be stylish, this is why we are not going to tell you to not wear jumpsuits, but instead, look for jumpsuits that have two-layers made especially for nursing.

Bras

Avoid wearing the traditional bra as now there are nursing bras for breastfeeding that make the whole process easier for women whether inside or outside the house. They also provide support and comfort so you can wear them every day under any outfit.

undefined

Image Credits: H&M

Off The Shoulder

In general off the shoulder and one shoulder clothes are not practical, but if you want to wear them you can bring your nursing cover along. It is a cover you can tie around your neck when feeding your baby that covers all the upper area.

undefined

Image Credits: The Bump

Party Dresses

When it comes to special occasions and party dresses, go for v-neck shapes. They are so much easier to deal with when it comes to breastfeeding than other necklines.


Main Image Credits: Instagram @riri_dada

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.




You might also like




Tags: Stylish mums  Motherhood  Breastfeeding  Fashion tips  Fashion hacks  Fashion 101  Fashion 2019  Pregnancy  Maternity  Maternity bra  Maternity advice  Maternity fashion  Maternity outfit ideas  Maternity tips  Maternity wear  




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑