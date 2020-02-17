2
| by Farida Abdel Malek

Where to Buy Maternity Clothes in Egypt That Are Chic but Also Comfy

If you're struggling to find maternity clothes that feel comfortable but still don't look to 'maternity', you really shouldn't give up hope. Brands have been really killing it when it comes to making maternity wear that is chic but still comfortable and catered for pregnancy. So, today we're showing you where to buy maternity clothes in Egypt that are really chic but still comfortable enough to wear on a daily basis, so you wouldn't have to compromise your style for comfort

1. Zara

undefined 

Who doesn't love Zara? You will also love that they bring their edgy modern style to their maternity wear as well. They have gorgeous maternity dress and maternity jeans as well. Their culottes are also great for pregnancy. 

2. H&M

undefined

H&M know how to bring you the basics and they did so with maternity clothes as well. I was pleased to find they had a one piece maternity swimsuit made specially for pregnancy. They also have really nice jeans and skirts. Also, don't miss out on their active wear, they're chic and comfy. 

3. Nine & Beyond

undefined

Nine & Beyond are an awesome local Egyptian brand that makes clothes for pregnant and nursing moms. They have everything from casual wear, evening wear to swimsuits. Also if you love color, you will love their pieces, they add a lot of pops of color. 

4. Mango 

undefined

Mango make amazing maternity denim. They have really nice jeans and overalls. The also make leggings for pregnancy and the styling on their website will give you some amazing inspiration for maternity outfit ideas

5. LC Waikiki

undefined

LC Waikiki have really nice affordable pieces for those of you with a simple taste. They have a lot of pants, cute dresses and basic staple sweaters. 


